Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament today

Jordan Spieth of the United States practices before the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, here's how to watch the tournament when it begins this week. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday with professional and amateur golfers teeing off at both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill. During Friday's second round, the players will then switch courses. This year's tournament features 80 professionals and 80 amateurs, including PGA commissioner Jay Monahan, Condoleezza Rice, and Mia Hamm. The amateurs will play the first 36 holes of the tournament over the first two days, while the pros will play all four days with the winner taking home $3.6 million

You can catch all of the action at this year's Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Golf Channel, ESPN+ and CBS, here's everything you need to know about how to watch this year's tournament.

How to watch the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Date: January 30 - February 2

TV channels: CBS, Golf Channel

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV

When is the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-AM?

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am runs from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

What channel is the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on?

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be broadcast daily on CBS and Golf Channel.

2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Championship broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, January 30

11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, January 31

11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, February 1

11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)

3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, February 2

11:00 a.m. (ESPN+)

1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)

3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

How to stream the Pebble Beach Pro-Am without cable:

While most of the tournament's biggest moments will be broadcast on CBS and Golf Channel, you can stream this year's tournament live on ESPN+.

CBS and Golf Channel are both also available with subscriptions to Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 tee times:

Players will tee off on Thursday, Jan. 30 starting at 11:35 a.m. ET.

All times are ET.

Pebble Beach – Tee No. 1

11:35 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Harry Hall

11:48 a.m. – Harris English, Eric Cole

12:01 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

12:14 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:27 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore

12:40 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor

12:53 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Sam Burns

1:06 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

1:19 p.m. – Tony Finau, Max Homa

1:32 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

Pebble Beach – Tee No. 10

11:35 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler

11:48 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Justin Rose

12:01 p.m. – Cam Davis, Thomas Detry

12:14 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim

12:27 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas

12:53 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

1:06 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai

1:19 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger

1:32 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Justin Lower

Spyglass Hill – Tee No. 1

11:35 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria

11:48 a.m. – Ben An, Matthieu Pavon

12:01 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

12:14 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

12:27 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard

12:40 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim

12:53 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Russell Henley

1:06 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers

1:19 p.m. – Jason Day, Adam Hadwin

1:32 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

Spyglass Hill – Tee No. 10

11:35 a.m. – Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

11:48 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

12:01 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

12:14 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:27 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

12:40 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy

12:53 p.m. – Adam Scott, Gary Woodland

1:06 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk

1:19 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka

1:32 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd

More ways to watch the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am: