How to watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament today
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday with professional and amateur golfers teeing off at both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill. During Friday's second round, the players will then switch courses. This year's tournament features 80 professionals and 80 amateurs, including PGA commissioner Jay Monahan, Condoleezza Rice, and Mia Hamm. The amateurs will play the first 36 holes of the tournament over the first two days, while the pros will play all four days with the winner taking home $3.6 million
You can catch all of the action at this year's Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Golf Channel, ESPN+ and CBS, here's everything you need to know about how to watch this year's tournament.
How to watch the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
Date: January 30 - February 2
TV channels: CBS, Golf Channel
Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV
When is the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-AM?
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am runs from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
What channel is the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on?
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be broadcast daily on CBS and Golf Channel.
2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Championship broadcast schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, January 30
11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday, January 31
11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday, February 1
11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
3-7 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, February 2
11:00 a.m. (ESPN+)
1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
How to stream the Pebble Beach Pro-Am without cable:
While most of the tournament's biggest moments will be broadcast on CBS and Golf Channel, you can stream this year's tournament live on ESPN+.
CBS and Golf Channel are both also available with subscriptions to Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 tee times:
Players will tee off on Thursday, Jan. 30 starting at 11:35 a.m. ET.
All times are ET.
Pebble Beach – Tee No. 1
11:35 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Harry Hall
11:48 a.m. – Harris English, Eric Cole
12:01 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
12:14 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:27 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore
12:40 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor
12:53 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Sam Burns
1:06 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
1:19 p.m. – Tony Finau, Max Homa
1:32 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
Pebble Beach – Tee No. 10
11:35 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler
11:48 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Justin Rose
12:01 p.m. – Cam Davis, Thomas Detry
12:14 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim
12:27 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
12:40 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas
12:53 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
1:06 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai
1:19 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger
1:32 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Justin Lower
Spyglass Hill – Tee No. 1
11:35 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria
11:48 a.m. – Ben An, Matthieu Pavon
12:01 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
12:14 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
12:27 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard
12:40 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim
12:53 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Russell Henley
1:06 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers
1:19 p.m. – Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
1:32 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
Spyglass Hill – Tee No. 10
11:35 a.m. – Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
11:48 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
12:01 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
12:14 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
12:27 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
12:40 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy
12:53 p.m. – Adam Scott, Gary Woodland
1:06 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk
1:19 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
1:32 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd