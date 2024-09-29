How to watch the New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers game today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The New England Patriots will visit the San Francisco 49ers for their Week 4 NFL Game on Sunday. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After losing their past two games, the New England Patriots are hoping a trip out west will turn things around when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. The 1-2 Pats are currently at the bottom of the AFC East standings, and the 49ers find themself similarly ranked at the bottom of the NFC West, with their only win this season against the LA Rams last week. The Pats vs. 49ers game will air on Sunday, Sept. 29 during Fox's late window at 4:05 p.m. Here’s all the info you need about today's New England vs. San Francisco game, and check out both teams' up-to-date stats, news, and more here.

How to watch the Patriots vs. 49ers game:

Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV Try free at Fubo

Date: September 29, 2024

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

Game: Patriots vs. 49ers

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Patriots vs. 49ers game on?

The New England Patriots will play against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, Sept. 29, airing live at 4:05 p.m. ET during Fox's late broadcast window.

You can watch the Patriots vs. 49ers game on Fox on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV. This Sunday's game also be available on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

(Fubo) Watch NFL games on Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch a week's worth of games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

(YouTube) Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and add-on Sunday Ticket YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket is available exclusively on YouTube TV and offers football fans the chance to watch every major game that's airing out of their local markets. NFL Sunday ticket is available with a subscription to YouTube TV for $670.96 over four months (that's $168/mo). You can also purchase a subscription without being a YouTube TV subscriber for $479 for the season. Try free at YouTube

Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more NFL+ $6.99/month at NFL

Watch NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and local RSNs DirecTV Stream Try free at DirecTV

Watch NFL games on ESPN, ESPN+, NBC, CBS, Fox and NFL Network Hulu + Live TV Try free at Hulu

2024 NFL season Week 4 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 29

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

LA Rams at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at NY Jets: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at L.A. Chargers: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 30

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games Amazon Prime Video $15 at Amazon

Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna $29 at Amazon

More ways to watch NFL games this season:

Stream NFL games on NBC plus Peacock exclusive games Peacock $7.99/month at Peacock

Stream NFL games on CBS Paramount+ Premium $12 at Paramount+

Stream select NFL games on ESPN ESPN+ $10.99 per month at ESPN