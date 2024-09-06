Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the Kevin Hayler Brown vs. John Bauza fight tonight: Full card, where to stream for less and more

John Bauza will fight Kevin Hayler Brown in a super lightweight battle tonight in Orlando, FL (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Boxer Kevin Hayler Brown of Cuba will face Puerto Rico's John Bauza for the WBA Continental Super Lightweight Title during their MVP8 fight on Friday in Orlando, Florida. The 10-round fight is expected to begin around 9:40 p.m. ET. The fight card was originally scheduled to include a match between Erik Hanley and Javon "Wanna" Walton, but Walton was forced to withdraw after being declared "medically unfit" as the result of an infection.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Brown vs. Bauza fight, including the full fight card, how you can stream the boxing match, where to watch for less, and more.

How to watch the Kevin Hayler Brown vs. John Bauza fight:

Dazn Watch Brown vs. Bauza $20 at DAZN

Date: Friday, Sept. 6

Start time: prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET

Fight time (approximate): main event ring walks begin at 9:40 p.m. ET

Location: Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, FL

TV channel/streaming: DAZN

When is the Brown vs. Bauza fight?

Brown and Bauza face off on Friday, Sept. 6 in Orlando, FL.

What channel is the Brown vs. Bauza fight on?

The boxing match between Kevin Hayler Brown and John Bauza will be available in the US with a subscription to DAZN. Not interested in subscribing to a monthly streaming service just to watch one fight? Keep reading to find out how to watch the fight for less with the help of a VPN.

Where to watch the Brown vs. Bauza fight:

(Dazn) Dazn Watch Brown vs. Bauza DAZN offers subscribers over 150 fights a year, plus crossover boxing, women's soccer, pool matches and more. A monthly subscription costs $19.99 and can be canceled at any time. PPV events can be added a la carte for an additional fee depending on the event. $20 at DAZN

Where to watch the Brown vs. Bauza fight for less:

If you don't want to pay for a monthly subscription to DAZN to watch the Brown vs. Bauza fight, there's another way you can cut your costs with the help of a VPN. By using a VPN with a location set to another location such as England, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of DAZN that includes access to everything that comes with a regular DAZN subscription.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the fight for free this weekend without ordering on PPV, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream Brown vs. Bauza ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into a UK livestream of this weekend's fight as opposed to paying for US coverage of Brown vs. Bauza. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $8.32/month at ExpressVPN

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. John Bauza fight card:

Main card

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. John Bauza, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Continental Americas title

Hendri Cedeno vs. Enriko Gogokhia, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims