How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL playoffs divisional round game

For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. That's almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games. The only NFL games you'll miss are those slated for Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway).

This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup and easy online cancellation. Currently, Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.