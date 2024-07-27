How to watch the Equestrian events at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Full schedule, where to stream and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Elisabeth Halliday and her horse Cooley Nutcracker will compete for Team USA at Versailles during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Who knew that Equestrian might be one of the most talked-about sports of the 2024 Paris Olympics? One of the sports' most decorated athletes, Great Britain's Charlotte Dujardin, withdrew from competition this week just days before competition is set to begin after video surfaced of Dujardin whipping a horse. Dujardin, who was set to compete in the dressage competition, has been replaced on the British team by Becky Moody.

On the American side, the U.S. is sending a total of twelve riders to the Olympics to compete in three events, dressage, jumping, and eventing. (In case you were curious about how the American horses that compete at the Games actually get to France, they fly there – and even need passports to board. Who knew?) The Equestrian events will be held at Versailles during the Paris Games, making for a royally entertaining backdrop.

If you're planning to watch Equestrian, here's the complete schedule and list of competitors at this year's Games.

How to watch Equestrian at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Peacock Watch Equestrian at the 2024 Paris Olympics $7.99/month at Peacock

Dates: July 27 to August 6

Location: Palace of Versailles

TV channels: NBC, E!, USA

Streaming: Peacock

Where can I stream Equestrian at the 2024 Summer Olympics?:

Every single Olympic sport of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be available on Peacock, including all of the Equestrian events. The streaming service will offer a curated viewing experience for viewers with the Discovery Multiview which allows fans to watch up to four events at once, so when multiple competitions are happening at once, you can tune into them all on your screen at the same time.

Where to watch the Olympic Equestrian on TV:

In addition to streaming on Peacock, many major Olympic Equestrian events will be broadcast between NBC, E!, and USA.

How to watch Olympic Equestrian without cable:

Who is competing in Equestrian at the 2024 Olympics?

There are twelve Americans (and their horses) traveling to Paris as part of the U.S Equestrian team. Three will compete in each category, with one traveling reserve athlete on standby as a replacement if necessary. 48 other countries will be represented in the Equestrian competition.

The U.S. Equestrian team at the 2024 Paris Olympics consists of:

Dressage

* Steffen Peters (riding Suppenkasper)

* Adrienne Lyle (riding Helix)

* Marcus Orlob (riding Jane)

* Traveling Reserve: Endel Ots (riding Bohemian)

Jumping

* Kent Farrington (riding Greya)

* Laura Kraut (riding Baloutinue)

* McLain Ward (riding Ilex)

* Traveling Reserve: Karl Cook (riding Caracole De La Roque)

Eventing

* Will Coleman (riding Diarado)

* Boyd Martin (riding Fedarman B)

* Caroline Pamukcu (riding HSH Blake)

* Traveling Reserve: Elisabeth Halliday (riding Cooley Nutcracker)

2024 Olympic Equestrian schedule:

The complete Equestrian schedule is below; all events are available to stream on Peacock, and the broadcast network – NBC, E!, or USA – where specific events can be viewed is noted where applicable.

July 27

Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual, Part 1 – 3 :30 p.m. ET (Peacock, USA)

Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual, Part 2 – 8 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Eventing: Dressage – 4:30 p.m. ET (E!)

July 28

Eventing: Cross-Country Team & Individual – 4:30 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Eventing: Cross Country – 10:30 a.m. ET (E!)

Surfing & Equestrian – 1 p.m. ET (NBC)

Eventing: Cross Country – 7 p.m. ET (USA)

July 29

Eventing: Jumping Team & Individual (Final) – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore at 7 a.m. ET on E!)

Eventing: Jumping – 9 p.m. ET (USA)

July 30

Dressage: Grand Prix Team & Indiv. (Day 1) – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore at 11 a.m. ET on E!)

July 31

Dressage: Grand Prix Team & Indiv. (Day 2) – 4 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore at 10 a.m. ET on E!)

August 1

Jumping: Team Qualifier – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore at 4 p.m. on E!)

August 2

Jumping: Team Final – 8 a.m. ET (Peacock, E!, encore at 11:15 a.m. on NBC and 9 p.m. ET on USA)

August 3

Dressage: Grand Prix Special (Team Final) – 4 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore at 3 p.m. ET on E!)

August 4

Dressage: Grand Prix Freestyle (Indiv. Final) – 4 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Dressage: Individual Final – 3:45 p.m. ET (E!)

August 5

Jumping: Individual Qualifier – 8 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore at 4 p.m. ET on E!)

August 6

Jumping: Individual Final – 4 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore at 7 a.m. ET on E! and at 10:15 a.m. ET on NBC)

More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:

