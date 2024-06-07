How to watch the Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs fight tonight: Full card, where to stream and more

Blair Cobbs will fight Adrien Broner this Friday. (Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions via Getty Images)

Boxing fans, are you ready to watch the Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs fight? This Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, welterweights Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs will face off for 10 rounds in the ring. Are you ready to tune in? If you’re looking for ways to watch this pay-per-view exclusive fight, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Broner vs. Cobbs fight, including the full fight card, how you can stream the boxing match for less and more.

How to watch the Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs fight:

Triller TV Buy Broner vs. Cobbs on PPV $40 at Triller TV

Date: Friday, June 7

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Ring walk time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL

TV channel/streaming: PPV via Triller

When is the Broner vs. Cobbs fight?

Adrien Broner faces Blair Cobbs this Friday, June 7. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET. The headliners are expected to step into the ring later in the night, around 11 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Broner vs. Cobbs fight on?

The boxing match between welterweights Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs will be available only through pay-per-view in the US. You can purchase the fight through Triller — or keep reading to find out how to watch the fight for less with the help of a VPN.

Where to watch the Broner vs. Cobbs fight:

Broner vs. Cobbs fight card