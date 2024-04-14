Caitlin Clark is the presumed No. 1 pick for the 2024 WNBA Draft. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers via Getty Images)

The madness of the women’s NCAA Tournament has come to an end, and now it’s time for the 2024 WNBA Draft. This year, all eyes are on Caitlin Clark , the presumptive No. 1 draft pick and now-former Iowa Hawkeyes guard who currently holds the record for all-time NCAA Division I men's and women's scoring leader (among others). But Clark isn’t the only NCAA basketball star stepping onto the pros’ court this season. LSU’s Angel Reese declared her intent for the draft through her own profile in Vogue. Clark and Reese are joined by Stanford's Cameron Brink, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, and Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards.

Are you ready to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft? Here’s everything you need to know, including where Caitlin Clark will end up, the full draft order, where to stream the WNBA Draft and more.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft:

Date: Monday, Apr. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV, Fubo

When is the WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place this Monday, Apr. 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. Coverage of the festivities will officially begin with the WNBA Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

What channel is the WNBA Draft on?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will air live on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+ .

How to watch the WNBA Draft live without cable:

Who has the first overall pick for the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The Indiana Fever has the number one pick for this year's WNBA Draft, meaning they are most likely going to welcome Caitlin Clark to the team this coming Monday.

Top prospects:

Caitlin Clark — G, Iowa

Cameron Brink — C, Stanford

Kamilla Cardoso — C, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson — G/F, Tennessee

Jacy Sheldon — G, Ohio State

Aaliyah Edwards — F, UConn

Leila Lacan — G, France

Angel Reese — F/C, LSU

Nyadiew Puoch — F, Australia

Alissa Pili — F, Utah

Charisma Osborne — G, UCLA

Nika Muhl — G, UConn

First-round draft order:

Indiana Fever

Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)

Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

Dallas Wings (from Chicago)

Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx

Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles)

Dallas Wings

Connecticut Sun

New York Liberty

Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second-round:

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)

Seattle Storm

Indiana Fever

Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)

New York Liberty (from Chicago)

Las Vegas Aces (from Washington)

Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota)

Atlanta Dream

Washington Mystics (from Dallas)

Connecticut Sun

New York Liberty

Las Vegas Aces

Third-round:

Phoenix Mercury

Seattle Storm

Indiana Fever

Los Angeles Sparks

Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago)

Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx

Atlanta Dream

Dallas Wings

Connecticut Sun

New York Liberty

Las Vegas Aces

WNBA Draft tickets:

Limited tickets remain available for Monday’s WNBA Draft. Tickets currently start at $194 before fees.

More ways to watch ESPN:

