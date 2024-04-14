How to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and more are entering the WNBA Draft this Monday.
The madness of the women’s NCAA Tournament has come to an end, and now it’s time for the 2024 WNBA Draft. This year, all eyes are on , the and now-former Iowa Hawkeyes guard who currently holds the record for all-time NCAA Division I men's and women's scoring leader (among others). But Clark isn’t the only NCAA basketball star stepping onto the pros’ court this season. LSU’s Angel Reese through her own profile in Vogue. Clark and Reese are joined by Stanford's Cameron Brink, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, and Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards.
Are you ready to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft? Here’s everything you need to know, including where Caitlin Clark will end up, the full draft order, where to stream the WNBA Draft and more.
How to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft:
ESPN+
Stream the Bahrain Grand Prix
Date: Monday, Apr. 15
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV, Fubo
When is the WNBA Draft?
The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place this Monday, Apr. 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. Coverage of the festivities will officially begin with the WNBA Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.
What channel is the WNBA Draft on?
The 2024 WNBA Draft will air live on ESPN and stream.
How to watch the WNBA Draft live without cable:
The WNBA Draft will stream on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
DirecTV
Watch ESPN
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN
Who has the first overall pick for the 2024 WNBA Draft?
The Indiana Fever has the number one pick for this year's WNBA Draft, meaning they are most likely going to welcome Caitlin Clark to the team this coming Monday.
Top prospects:
Caitlin Clark — G, Iowa
Cameron Brink — C, Stanford
Kamilla Cardoso — C, South Carolina
Rickea Jackson — G/F, Tennessee
Jacy Sheldon — G, Ohio State
Aaliyah Edwards — F, UConn
Leila Lacan — G, France
Angel Reese — F/C, LSU
Nyadiew Puoch — F, Australia
Alissa Pili — F, Utah
Charisma Osborne — G, UCLA
Nika Muhl — G, UConn
First-round draft order:
Indiana Fever
Los Angeles Sparks
Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)
Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
Washington Mystics
Minnesota Lynx
Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles)
Dallas Wings
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)
Second-round:
Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)
Seattle Storm
Indiana Fever
Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)
New York Liberty (from Chicago)
Las Vegas Aces (from Washington)
Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota)
Atlanta Dream
Washington Mystics (from Dallas)
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces
Third-round:
Phoenix Mercury
Seattle Storm
Indiana Fever
Los Angeles Sparks
Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago)
Washington Mystics
Minnesota Lynx
Atlanta Dream
Dallas Wings
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Draft tickets:
Limited tickets remain available for Monday’s WNBA Draft. Tickets currently start at $194 before fees.
More ways to watch ESPN:
Sling TV Orange
Watch ESPN
Hulu + Live TV
Watch CBS, ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV plus get ESPN+