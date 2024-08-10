Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Paris Games come to a close this Sunday. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The 2024 Summer Olympics gave us Simone Biles’ epic final Olympic run, Katie Ledecky once again absolutely dominating in the pool, Pommel Horse Ken, countless records broken and so many meme-worthy moments (shout out to the chocolate muffin man!). But all great things must come to an end, and this Sunday, Aug. 11, the 2024 Paris Olympics will do just that. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock (which you're probably more than familiar with after three weeks of watching Olympic sports).

Much like the Opening Ceremony, the Olympics grand finale will feature performances from dancers, acrobats, singers and other artists. Tom Cruise will also make an appearance performing a daring stunt to celebrate the handoff of the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles (the 2028 Olympics host). We'll also get to see the Olympic medalists be recognized for their achievements, and the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

Are you ready to tune in? Here’s what you need to know about watching the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony:

Date: Sunday, August 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade de France, Paris, FR

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

When is the Closing Ceremony of the Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics come to a close this Sunday. The Closing Ceremony officially kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, and an enhanced version of coverage will then air at 7 p.m.. Prior to the ceremony, you can catch the Best of Paris recap show starting at 2 p.m. ET.

How long is the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games Closing Ceremony will last around 3 hours, running from 3-6 p.m. ET in its first showing.

What channel is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony on?

Coverage of the Opening Ceremony is airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. If you have cable but don’t have a Peacock subscription, you can also catch a livestream of the Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC.com.

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony live without cable:

Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription was the easiest way to stream all of the 2024 Olympics, but that's not all it's good for! On top of coverage of every Olympic sport in 2024, you can catch NFL games, college football, Premier League, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

Where is the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony being held?

France's national stadium, the Stade de France, will be converted to a concert hall to host the Olympics Closing Ceremony.

What happens at the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

This year's Closing Ceremony has been titled “Records,” and promises to take its audience on “a journey through time, both past and future.” In addition to themed performances, the Olympics Closing Ceremony typically sees the extinguishing of the Olympic flame, another parade of Olympic athletes and the handover of the Olympic flag to the next host city (Los Angeles).

A larger special covering the host city handover from Paris to Los Angeles, Countdown to LA28, will premiere later that night at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Who is performing at the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony?

While the exact details of the closing Ceremony are being kept under wraps, over 100 dancers, acrobats, singers, and other artists are set to perform. Tom Cruise is also expected to perform a stunt to celebrate the handoff of the Olympics from Paris to Los Angeles.

Every way to watch the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony:

