How to watch Team USA men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Full schedule, where to stream games and more

Here's how to watch every men's basketball game at the Olympics, including all of Team USA's appearances on the court.

LeBron James, Steph Curry, and the rest of Team USA are ready to hit the Paris Olympic Games after playing a series of exhibition games against some of their biggest Olympic competitors. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Every four years, it seems like the USA Men's Basketball roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics can't get any more impressive, and this year's squad is no exception. Superstars LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant are leading Team USA at the the 2024 Paris Olympics, and thanks to Peacock and NBC's comprehensive coverage of the games, you can watch every single matchup of the tournament. Games will be played at Paris's Bercy Arena and Pierre Mauroy Stadium, and we've got the full schedule and list of competitors in all the group stages so you can tune in to them all.

Every Team USA men's basketball game will be streamed on Peacock, but if you're hoping to catch some of them on TV, select games will air across a host of NBC networks, including NBC, USA Network, CNBC, Telemundo, E! and more.

How to watch men's basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Dates: July 27 - August 10

Location: Bercy Arena and Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Paris

TV channels: NBC, CNBC, E!, USA Network, Telemundo, NBC Universo

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Where can I stream men's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics?:

You can watch every single Olympic sport and event this summer on Peacock, including every basketball game of the group rounds as well as the finals. You can also find most events covered on NBCOlympics.com.

Where to watch the Olympic Basketball on TV:

In addition to streaming on Peacock, almost all every game in the men's Olympic basketball tournament will air on USA, E!, CNBC, Telemundo, NBC Universo, or NBC.

How to watch Olympic Basketball without cable:

Who is competing in men's basketball at the 2024 Olympics?

There are 12 men's basketball teams competing at the 2024 Olympics. France gained automatic qualification as the host country. The other countries that qualified are listed below:

Men's Basketball tournament:

Group A: Australia , Greece, Canada,Spain

Group B: France , Germany , Japan , Brazil

Group C: Serbia, South Sudan, Puerto Rico, USA

Who's playing for Team USA 2024?

Team USA is coached by Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. The members of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team who will be playing at the Paris 2024 Olympics are Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Derrick White (Boston Celtics), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns, LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

2024 Team USA Men's Basketball schedule:

The complete men's basketball schedule for the 2024 Olympics is below; all games are available to stream on Peacock, and the broadcast network – USA, CNBC, NBC, Telemundo or E! – where specific matches can be viewed is noted where applicable. Team USA matches are noted in bold.

Olympic Men's Basketball Schedule:

July 27

Men’s Group A: Australia vs. Spain – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, CNBC)

Men's Group B: Germany vs. Japan – 7:30 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Men's Group B: France vs. Brazil – 11:15 am ET (Peacock, CNBC, Telemundo)

Men's Group A: Greece vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET (Peacock, CNBC)

Men's Group B: Germany vs. Japan – 8 p.m. ET (Peacock, USA)

July 28

Men's Group C: South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, CNBC)

Men's Group C: Serbia vs. USA – 11:15 a.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, NBC Universo)

July 30

Men's Group A: Spain vs. Greece – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, E!)

Men's Group A: Canada vs. Australia – 7:30 a.m. (Peacock, airs on USA at 9 a.m. ET)

Men's Group B: Japan vs. France – 11:15 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Men's Group B: Brazil vs. Germany – 3 p.m. ET (Peacock, NBC Universo)

July 31

Men's Group C: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia – 11:15 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Men's Group C: USA vs. South Sudan – 2:45 p.m. ET (Peacock, USA, encore on USA on 8/1 at 1 a.m.)

August 2

Men's Group B: Japan vs. Brazil – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Men's Group A: Australia vs. Greece – 7:30 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA)

Men's Group A: Canada vs. Spain – 11:15 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Men's Group B: France vs. Germany – 3 p.m. ET (Peacock, encore on E! at 3:50 p.m.)

August 3

Men's Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA – 11 a.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, Telemundo, encore on USA at 6 p.m.)

Men's Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan – 3 p.m. ET (Peacock, CNBC, encore on USA at 8 p.m.)

August 6

Men's Basketball Quarterfinal – 5 a.m. (Peacock, E!)

Men's Basketball Quarterfinal – 8:30 a.m. (Peacock, USA)

Men's Basketball Quarterfinal – 12 p.m. (Peacock)

Men's Basketball Quarterfinal – 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock, USA)

August 8

Men's Basketball Semifinal – 11:30 a.m. (Peacock, USA)

Men's Basketball Semifinal – 2:45 p.m. ET (Peacock, USA, NBC Universo, encore on USA at 11:30 p.m.)

August 10

Men's Bronze Medal Final – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA, encore on USA at 1 p.m.)

Men's Gold Medal Final – 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, Telemundo, encore on USA at 12 a.m.)

More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:

