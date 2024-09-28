The Colorado Buffaloes will visit the University of Central Florida Knights for their week 5 game. Here's how to watch. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

The 3-0 University of Central Florida Knights will play their (new) Big 12 rivals the Colorado Buffaloes this Saturday in Orlando at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Colorado vs. UCF game will air on Saturday, Sept. 28 on FOX with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, but the game will the the location of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show, so coverage will start airing on the network at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning. While UCF are currently undefeated, the Buffs are 3-1 after their first four weeks, picking up their latest win against Baylor last weekend. Here's how to watch the Colorado Buffaloes play the UCF Knights game this Saturday, and you can catch live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Colorado vs. UCF game:

Watch NCAA Football games on Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, and some RSNs Fubo TV Try free at Fubo

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and more

Where to watch the Colorado vs. University of Central Florida game on TV:

You can watch coverage of this weekend's game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Where to watch the Colorado vs. UCF game without cable:

FOX is available on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

(Fubo) Watch NCAA games on FOX, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Network, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans but it's one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games this season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

Watch FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS and more DirecTV Choice Try free at DirecTV

Watch FOX, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS YouTube TV Try free at YouTube

2024 NCAA Week 5 Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 26

Army at Temple | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Sept. 27

Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami (Fla.) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Washington at Rutgers | 8 p.m. | FOX

Saturday, Sept. 28

Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ABC

Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 22 BYU at Baylor | 12 p.m. | FS1

Nebraska at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Peacock

Northern Illinois at NC State | 12 p.m. | The CW

Maryland at Indiana | 12 p.m. | BTN

Buffalo at UConn | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Western Kentucky at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Holy Cross at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/ACC Extra

Navy at UAB | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

South Florida at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Dayton at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Bucknell at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Georgetown | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston Christian at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Valparaiso at Morehead State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Fordham at Monmouth | 1 p.m. | FloSports

Virginia Lynchburg at Butler | 1 p.m. | FloSports

Ball State at James Madison | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Mercer at Wofford | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Richmond at Elon | 2 p.m. | FloSports

Delaware State at Campbell | 2 p.m. | FloSports

North Alabama at West Georgia | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Utah at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Eastern Kentucky | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Samford at Furman | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Yale at Cornell | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas State at Sam Houston | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Carolina Central at Norfolk State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at Princeton | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal Poly at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Wisconsin at No. 13 USC | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Arkansas at No. 24 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

TCU at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado at UCF | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

UMass at Miami (OH) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Liberty at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Fresno State at UNLV | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

San Diego State at Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Georgia Southern at Georgia State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Western Michigan at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Akron at Ohio | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Kent State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Maine at UAlbany | 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

Sacred Heart at Delaware | 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

Morgan State at Stony Brook | 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

North Carolina at Duke | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

UTSA at East Carolina | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Northwestern State at Southeast Missouri State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network

Old Dominion at Bowling Green | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at Kennesaw State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Wagner at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Hampton at William & Mary | 6 p.m. | FloSports

North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

LIU at Villanova | 6 p.m. | FloSports

Portland State at Chattanooga | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana State at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Stanford at No. 17 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 18 Iowa State at Houston | 7 p.m. | FS1

UL Monroe at Troy | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Charlotte at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Tulsa at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Grambling | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

McKendree at Western Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State at Texas Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Davidson at Presbyterian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama | 7:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | Peacock

No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Middle Tennessee at Memphis | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

South Alabama at No. 14 LSU | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network

Florida State at SMU | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Cincinnati at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

New Mexico at New Mexico State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Air Force at Wyoming | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Montana at Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Washington State at No. 25 Boise State | 10 p.m. | FS1

Idaho at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona at No. 10 Utah | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

No. 8 Oregon at UCLA | 11 p.m. | FOX

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M — RESCHEDULED

How to watch NCAAF games in 2024:

NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

(DirecTV) Best free trial for football DirecTV Choice DirecTV Stream's Choice tier (currently $105.98/month with fees) gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty of local RSNs. The best part is, currently you can try all this out for free. So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for football season, but aren't ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. Pros Full package free trial available

Many local RSNs included

Unlimited Cloud DVR Cons Cost

ABC and ESPN currently not included Try free at DirecTV

(Fubo) Best overall sports streamer Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100+ more live channels. Starting at $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely pricey (but certainly not the most expensive option on this list), but offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch both the NCAA football season and the 2024 NFL season. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period. Pros Full package free trial available

1000 hours of cloud DVR storage Cons Cost Try free at Fubo

Stream NCAAF games on ESPN+ ESPN+ $10.99/month at ESPN

Stream NCAAF games on CBS Paramount+ Premium $11.99/month at Paramount+

Every way to watch NCAAF games this season:

Watch ESPN, Fox, NBC and CBS Fubo TV Try free at Fubo