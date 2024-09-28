How To Watch NCAA Football: Colorado vs. UCF kickoff time, how to stream and more
The 3-0 University of Central Florida Knights will play their (new) Big 12 rivals the Colorado Buffaloes this Saturday in Orlando at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Colorado vs. UCF game will air on Saturday, Sept. 28 on FOX with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, but the game will the the location of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show, so coverage will start airing on the network at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning. While UCF are currently undefeated, the Buffs are 3-1 after their first four weeks, picking up their latest win against Baylor last weekend. Here's how to watch the Colorado Buffaloes play the UCF Knights game this Saturday, and you can catch live game-day updates here.
How to watch the Colorado vs. UCF game:
Watch NCAA Football games on Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, and some RSNs
Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL
TV Channel: FOX
Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and more
Where to watch the Colorado vs. University of Central Florida game on TV:
You can watch coverage of this weekend's game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
Where to watch the Colorado vs. UCF game without cable:
FOX is available on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Network, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans but it's one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games this season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free.
The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month.
Watch FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS and more
Watch FOX, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS
2024 NCAA Week 5 Schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 26
Army at Temple | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 27
Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami (Fla.) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Washington at Rutgers | 8 p.m. | FOX
Saturday, Sept. 28
Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ABC
Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 22 BYU at Baylor | 12 p.m. | FS1
Nebraska at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Northern Illinois at NC State | 12 p.m. | The CW
Maryland at Indiana | 12 p.m. | BTN
Buffalo at UConn | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Western Kentucky at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Holy Cross at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/ACC Extra
Navy at UAB | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
South Florida at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Dayton at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Bucknell at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Columbia at Georgetown | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Houston Christian at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Valparaiso at Morehead State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
San Diego at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Colgate at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Fordham at Monmouth | 1 p.m. | FloSports
Virginia Lynchburg at Butler | 1 p.m. | FloSports
Ball State at James Madison | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Mercer at Wofford | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Richmond at Elon | 2 p.m. | FloSports
Delaware State at Campbell | 2 p.m. | FloSports
North Alabama at West Georgia | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern Utah at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Robert Morris at Eastern Kentucky | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
East Tennessee State at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern Illinois at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Murray State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Samford at Furman | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Yale at Cornell | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas State at Sam Houston | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
North Carolina Central at Norfolk State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota State at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Howard at Princeton | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Wisconsin at No. 13 USC | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Arkansas at No. 24 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
TCU at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado at UCF | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
UMass at Miami (OH) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana at Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Liberty at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Fresno State at UNLV | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
San Diego State at Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Georgia State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Western Michigan at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Akron at Ohio | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Kent State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Maine at UAlbany | 3:30 p.m. | FloSports
Sacred Heart at Delaware | 3:30 p.m. | FloSports
Morgan State at Stony Brook | 3:30 p.m. | FloSports
North Carolina at Duke | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
UTSA at East Carolina | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Northwestern State at Southeast Missouri State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Old Dominion at Bowling Green | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at Kennesaw State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Wagner at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Hampton at William & Mary | 6 p.m. | FloSports
North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
LIU at Villanova | 6 p.m. | FloSports
Portland State at Chattanooga | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Stanford at No. 17 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 18 Iowa State at Houston | 7 p.m. | FS1
UL Monroe at Troy | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Charlotte at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Tulsa at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lamar at Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Grambling | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
McKendree at Western Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Jackson State at Texas Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Davidson at Presbyterian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeastern Louisiana at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama | 7:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | Peacock
No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Middle Tennessee at Memphis | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
South Alabama at No. 14 LSU | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Florida State at SMU | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Cincinnati at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
New Mexico at New Mexico State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Air Force at Wyoming | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Montana at Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Utah Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Washington State at No. 25 Boise State | 10 p.m. | FS1
Idaho at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
Arizona at No. 10 Utah | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
No. 8 Oregon at UCLA | 11 p.m. | FOX
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M — RESCHEDULED
How to watch NCAAF games in 2024:
NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.
Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....
DirecTV Stream's Choice tier (currently $105.98/month with fees) gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty of local RSNs. The best part is, currently you can try all this out for free. So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for football season, but aren't ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream.
You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose.
- Full package free trial available
- Many local RSNs included
- Unlimited Cloud DVR
- Cost
- ABC and ESPN currently not included
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100+ more live channels. Starting at $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely pricey (but certainly not the most expensive option on this list), but offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch both the NCAA football season and the 2024 NFL season. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period.
- Full package free trial available
- 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage
- Cost
Stream NCAAF games on ESPN+
Stream NCAAF games on CBS
Every way to watch NCAAF games this season:
Watch ESPN, Fox, NBC and CBS
Watch ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS
