How to watch NCAA football: Colorado vs. Nebraska kickoff time, how to stream and more
Longtime rivals the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers will face each other this weekend for the first time this football season at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE on Saturday night. This meeting marks the 73rd time the teams have played one another (here's an analysis of every one of their games since 2000); both teams won their season openers last weekend. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air nationally on NBC. Here's how to watch the Buffaloes vs. Cornhuskers this Saturday on TV and where you can stream the game.
How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET.
Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV
Where to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers game on TV:
You can watch national coverage of this weekend's game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers without cable:
Colorado and Nebraska play on Saturday night and the game can be streamed on platforms including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Starting at $8/month, a Peacock subscription will get you access to NCAAF games on NBC, plus Peacock-exclusive NFL games, Premier League matches, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100-plus more live channels. Starting at $80/month, the live TV streaming service is pricey (although certainly not the most expensive option on this list), but offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch both the NCAA football season and the 2024 NFL season. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period.
2024 NCAA football week 2 schedule:
All times listed are ET.
Friday, Sept. 6
Western Illinois at Indiana | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
BYU at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Duke at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. | ABC
Texas at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
Rhode Island at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Bowling Green at Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Akron at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Georgia Tech at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Pitt at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Kansas State at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Troy at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Army at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
McNeese at Texas A&M | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Tennessee Tech at Georgia | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
St. Francis (PA) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
South Carolina at Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Iowa State at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Michigan State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Eastern Michigan at Washington | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
South Dakota at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Northern Illinois at Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
UMass at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Duquesne at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Jacksonville State at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Charlotte at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Temple at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
UTSA at Texas State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Marshall at Virginia Tech | 4:30 p.m. | CW Network
Idaho at Wyoming | 4:30 p.m. | truTV
UAlbany at West Virginia | 6 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Florida A&M at Miami (Fla.) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Central Michigan at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
South Alabama at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Sam Houston at UCF | 6:30 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
South Florida at Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Samford at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Buffalo at Missouri | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Kansas at Illinois | 7 p.m. | FS1
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Stanford | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Virginia at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Louisiana at Kennesaw State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
San Jose State at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Nevada | 7 p.m. | truTV
Tulsa at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas Southern at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Nicholls at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Tennessee vs. NC State (in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Colorado at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Western Michigan at Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Houston at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Appalachian State at Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Long Island University at TCU | 8 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Southern Utah at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Boise State at Oregon | 10 p.m. | Peacock
Northern Arizona at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Texas Tech at Washington State | 10 p.m. | FOX
Liberty at New Mexico State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2
Mississippi State at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Oregon State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Utah State at USC | 11 p.m. | Big Ten Network
How to watch NCAA football games in 2024:
NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.
Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV.
DirecTV Stream's Choice tier (currently $105.98/month with fees) gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty of local RSNs. The best part is, currently you can try all this out for free. So if you're interested in a live TV streaming service for football season but aren't ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream.

You'll also get unlimited cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose.
You'll also get unlimited cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose.
Every way to watch NCAA football games this season:
