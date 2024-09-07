Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch NCAA football: Colorado vs. Nebraska kickoff time, how to stream and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend during week 2 of the NCAA football season; here's how to watch. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime rivals the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers will face each other this weekend for the first time this football season at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE on Saturday night. This meeting marks the 73rd time the teams have played one another (here's an analysis of every one of their games since 2000); both teams won their season openers last weekend. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air nationally on NBC. Here's how to watch the Buffaloes vs. Cornhuskers this Saturday on TV and where you can stream the game.

How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers:

Fubo TV Watch ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS and more Try free at Fubo

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET.

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV

Where to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers game on TV:

You can watch national coverage of this weekend's game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers without cable:

Colorado and Nebraska play on Saturday night and the game can be streamed on platforms including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

(Peacock) Peacock Watch NCAAF on NBC Starting at $8/month, a Peacock subscription will get you access to NCAAF games on NBC, plus Peacock-exclusive NFL games, Premier League matches, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $8/month at Peacock

Fubo Fubo TV Watch NBC + more Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100-plus more live channels. Starting at $80/month, the live TV streaming service is pricey (although certainly not the most expensive option on this list), but offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch both the NCAA football season and the 2024 NFL season. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period. Try free at Fubo

All times listed are ET.

Friday, Sept. 6

Western Illinois at Indiana | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

BYU at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | FS1

Saturday, Sept. 7

Arkansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. | ABC

Texas at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

Rhode Island at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Peacock

Bowling Green at Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Akron at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Georgia Tech at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Pitt at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Kansas State at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Troy at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Army at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

McNeese at Texas A&M | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network

Tennessee Tech at Georgia | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Missouri State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

South Carolina at Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Iowa State at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Michigan State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Eastern Michigan at Washington | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

South Dakota at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

UMass at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Duquesne at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX

Jacksonville State at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX

Charlotte at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Baylor at Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Temple at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

UTSA at Texas State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network

Marshall at Virginia Tech | 4:30 p.m. | CW Network

Idaho at Wyoming | 4:30 p.m. | truTV

UAlbany at West Virginia | 6 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Florida A&M at Miami (Fla.) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX

Central Michigan at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

East Carolina at Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

South Alabama at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Sam Houston at UCF | 6:30 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

South Florida at Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Samford at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Buffalo at Missouri | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Kansas at Illinois | 7 p.m. | FS1

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal Poly at Stanford | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX

Virginia at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Louisiana at Kennesaw State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

San Jose State at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Georgia Southern at Nevada | 7 p.m. | truTV

Tulsa at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UAB at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Nicholls at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Tennessee vs. NC State (in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Colorado at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Western Michigan at Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network

Appalachian State at Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Long Island University at TCU | 8 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Southern Utah at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Boise State at Oregon | 10 p.m. | Peacock

Northern Arizona at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Texas Tech at Washington State | 10 p.m. | FOX

Liberty at New Mexico State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Mississippi State at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Oregon State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Utah State at USC | 11 p.m. | Big Ten Network

NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV.

DirecTV DirecTV Choice Best free trial for football DirecTV Stream's Choice tier (currently $105.98/month with fees) gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty of local RSNs. The best part is, currently you can try all this out for free. So if you're interested in a live TV streaming service for football season but aren't ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. You'll also get unlimited cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. Pros Full package free trial available

Many local RSNs included

Unlimited cloud DVR Cons Cost Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Fubo TV Best overall sports streamer Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100-plus more live channels. Starting at $80/month, the live TV streaming service is pricey (but certainly not the most expensive option on this list), but offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch both the NCAA football season and the 2024 NFL season. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period. Pros Full package free trial available

1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage Cons Cost Try free at Fubo

ESPN+ Stream NCAAF games on ESPN+ $10.99/month at ESPN

Paramount+ Premium Stream NCAAF games on CBS $11.99/month at Paramount+

Fubo TV Watch ESPN, Fox, NBC and CBS Try free at Fubo