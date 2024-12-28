Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch AEW Worlds End: Where to stream, start time and more

Jon Moxley will headline this weekend's AEW Worlds End event on Saturday night, here's how to watch from home. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The final AEW pay-per-view event of 2024, AEW World's End, will be broadcast live from Orlando, Florida on Saturday night, and the main event will feature an epic four-way World Championship battle between defending champ Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page and Jay White. Also at stake on Saturday night is the AEW Women's Championship title where defending champion Mariah May will fight Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight, and the Continental Classic title. The event will be streamed on pay-per-view via Triller TV, PPV.com and YouTube. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch AEW World's End 2024, including the full fight card and how you can stream every match.

How to watch AEW World's End this weekend:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

TV channel/streaming: PPV via Triller TV, PPV.com and YouTube

When is AEW World's End?

AEW World's End is this Saturday, December 28, in Orlando, Florida.

What channel is AEW World's End on?

All Elite Wrestling's 2024 World's End event will be available through pay-per-view in the US on Triller TV, PPV.com, and YouTube. Triller TV offers live, commercial-free coverage of the event as well as a replay, which costs $49.99. PPV.com and YouTube are also both $49.99 and that price includes the live broadcast as well the the ability to replay the event.

Where to watch AEW World's End:

Triller TV Watch AEW on Triller TV Triller TV With Triller TV, you can catch this weekend's AEW fights on pay-per-view for $49.99, with no subscription needed. However, if you're a dedicated fan of combat sports, a Triller subscription will also get you unlimited access to а special selection of premium live events from Pro Wrestling, Boxing, MMA, Bare Knuckle, and more, plus exclusive football and cricket broadcasts in select regions. You can try Triller TV free for 7 days, and subscription plans start at $7.99/month. $50 at Triller TV

2024 AEW World's End match card