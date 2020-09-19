How the Lightning and Stars arrived to a Stanley Cup Final like no other

Full speed ahead to the Stanley Cup Final.

Seven weeks after the first game of the qualification round in the extended Stanley Cup playoffs and an unprecedented hockey summer amid a global pandemic, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars will collide in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

It’s a matchup between two teams that have written vastly different stories on their paths to the league’s championship series, both in terms of their process as organizations and their progression through the NHL’s restart tournament.

Tampa Bay has been one of the most successful teams of the last decade, but don’t have a title to show for the fact that only one team has won more postseason games over that span. The Stars, meanwhile, have had their ups and downs over that time, largely performed at or around the league average up until this season, when all the pieces seemed to fall in place.

Whether hockey’s greatest prize is headed to Florida or Texas at the end of a tournament unlike we will ever see in the NHL again, a franchise that entered the league in the early 1990s can begin working on a second championship banner to send to the rafters in two weeks or less.

Here’s a look at how these teams arrived to this point, with a chance to win the Stanley Cup almost one year after their seasons officially began.

Their paths

Both the Lightning and Stars advanced straight into the traditional phase of the Stanley Cup playoffs by virtue of their performance in the regular season. The Lightning preserved the No. 2 seed with its 2-1 record through the qualification round, while the Stars moved up one spot to No. 3 from the last automatic berth despite failing to record a regulation win in their first three games inside the bubble.

The Lightning were without the luxury of easing into the tournament by virtue of that high seed, drawing the team that ended their historical 2018-19 season in humiliating fashion, the Columbus Blue Jackets, again in Round 1. But despite being pushed to the test in a Game 1 that extended to a fifth overtime, the Lightning earned their redemption, knocking off the Blue Jackets in five games. Then in a matchup worthy of the Eastern Conference final, the Lightning needed only another five games to defeat the Presidents’ Trophy Boston Bruins, setting up their third-round matchup versus the New York Islanders.

This time the Lightning needed six games to advance, but continued to thrive in overtime, completing a third straight series with a sudden-death winner.

On the other side, despite making things easier on themselves, the Stars fell behind early in their first-round series versus the Calgary Flames, needing a last-second equalizer from Joe Pavelski to prevent falling behind 3-1. It proved to be a key moment for the Stars, who won three straight to close out the Flames, before jumping out to a 3-1 lead over the heavily-favored Colorado Avalanche.

Dallas failed to close out the Avs with their first two attempts, but emerged from Game 7 with a win to advance to the Western Conference final against another favorite, the Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars took a 3-1 series lead once again, and this time slammed the door shut with a third period comeback in Game 5.

While the Stars were first to punch their ticket into the NHL’s championship series, they needed two extra games over the balance of these playoffs in order to reach this point. However if there is one team that might be more affected by the attritional aspect of the postseason grind, it seems to be the Lightning, who have really worn the battle, at least in recent games.

The Lightning's core continues to evolve. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The cores

The brilliance of the Lightning over the past decade has been their ability to continue adding to their core without leaning on lottery selections. With Steven Stamkos unavailable, still, through the balance of the postseason thus far with a core muscle injury, it has never been more important that the system continues to feed that talent base.

