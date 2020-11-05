How a hypothetical All-Canadian division stacks up: Part 2

Unless the Canadian government eases its stance on travel and entry, the seven franchises north of the border might have no choice but to operate independent from the rest of the league. We might be more than a little bit excited about that possibility. After breaking down the Eastern Conference entries in Part 1, here’s the second half of our look to the hypothetical all-Canadian division if the NHL is indeed forced to re-align in its restart.

Winnipeg Jets

Despite most of the noise around the Jets this offseason being centred around the possibility of Patrik Laine being traded, the only real significant move from the organization was a deal to upgrade the talent surrounding the mildly disgruntled sniper. In fact, the acquisition of veteran Paul Stastny was more than just significant, it was actually the most expensive addition from any Canadian team in terms of next season’s cap hit.

How smart it was, though, to bail out the Vegas Golden Knights and re-introduce Stastny back to the mix on his full $6.5 million salary is up for debate given that five other Jets forwards are already beyond the $6 million threshold themselves — which in itself had already left significant holes elsewhere on the roster. While Josh Morrissey is an impressive building block, and Neal Pionk and Dylan DeMelo have proved to be useful additions, Winnipeg is still hurting from the previous summer when Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba and Tyler Myers each exited the organization.

Fortunately, the Jets might have to top netminder in the division — and mind you, this is one that will include Carey Price. Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy last season and was one of the most valuable players in the entire league, single-handedly raising the level of the entire team.

With elite goaltending and serious scoring ability, the Jets may be the one true wild card in an all-Canadian division. A finish anywhere between one and six seems plausible — and that seems somewhat fitting for a team that will lack familiarity as the sole representative from the Central Division.

Calgary Flames

View photos Will Johnny Gaudreaua and the Calgary Flames fail to meet expectations for the second consecutive season? (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images) More

The Flames seemed to execute on one clear mandate after another disappointing first-round exit: take from the Vancouver Canucks. Jacob Markstrom, Chris Tanev and Josh Leivo crossing provincial lines toward the east would have been the story in the Pacific Division heading into this upcoming season in a normal season, but should only grow in intrigue if the event that the trio’s former club is one of just six eligible opponents.

Setting those eight (!!) potential clashes aside, Tanev living up to expectations is important to the Flames given what the club has lost in free agency, but the success in both the short and long term for the franchise hinges predominantly on the faith it has placed in the highest-grossing free agent from the crowded goaltending class in 2020. Markstrom is the end product of many seasons spent big-game-hunting for a legitimate No. 1 starter, and arrives just in time for a franchise that seems to be entering a crossroads season. There seems to be less and less confidence that Calgary’s core, as its currently constructed, can have success in the postseason.

What Markstrom’s addition should do is eliminate the excuse — or at least that one key variable that has prevented the organization from being able to answer that question. The Flames should be highly competitive in an all-Canadian division, and certainly a threat to win it. But if they fail to meet expectations in a shortened schedule, it could result in significant changes to a roster that seems to be running out of leash.

Edmonton Oilers

It’s not the Olympics, and it’s not a meaningful run in the postseason, but every Connor McDavid game would be elevated in the event that the Edmonton Oilers only throw down with their Canadian rivals in the 2020-21 season. When it comes to the best player in the world, there’s just something special about one-anthem games.

