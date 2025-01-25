Houston visits Cleveland for non-conference showdown

Houston Rockets (29-14, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (36-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Houston meet in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers are 21-2 in home games. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference with 121.8 points and is shooting 49.6%.

The Rockets are 14-7 in road games. Houston has a 5-3 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Rockets average 113.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the 112.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 49.7% and averaging 21.3 points for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 27.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: day to day (shoulder), Caris LeVert: day to day (wrist), Evan Mobley: day to day (calf).

Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr.: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press