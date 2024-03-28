Houston takes on Utah after overtime win

Houston Rockets (37-35, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-44, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the Utah Jazz after the Rockets took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-126 in overtime.

The Jazz have gone 14-30 against Western Conference teams. Utah is second in the Western Conference with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 2.6.

The Rockets are 25-19 in Western Conference play. Houston scores 114.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Jazz are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Jazz average 114.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 120.8 the Jazz give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 147-119 on March 24. Jalen Green scored 41 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 assists for the Rockets. Green is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 1-9, averaging 109.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Rockets: 10-0, averaging 124.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (back).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Cam Whitmore: out (knee), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press