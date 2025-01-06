Houston faces Washington, aims for 4th straight road win

Houston Rockets (23-12, second in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Rockets take on Washington.

The Wizards have gone 5-14 at home. Washington allows 121.8 points and has been outscored by 12.9 points per game.

The Rockets are 10-6 on the road. Houston is the worst team in the Western Conference recording just 21.7 assists per game led by Fred VanVleet averaging 5.8.

The Wizards score 108.9 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 106.7 the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Wizards allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Poole is averaging 21.8 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Wizards.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 47.0 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Jordan Poole: out (hip), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Bilal Coulibaly: out (illness).

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate: day to day (illness), Tari Eason: day to day (rest), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press