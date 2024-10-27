Houston Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs

Houston Dynamo (15-10-9, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (16-9-9, fourth in the Conference during the regular season)

Seattle; Monday, 8:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -135, Houston +353; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Sounders are 11-8-9 in Western Conference games. The Sounders rank 10th in the Western Conference with 156 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

The Dynamo are 12-7-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo rank eighth in the Western Conference drawing 175 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

Monday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Sounders won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored 13 goals with four assists for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Ibrahim Aliyu has scored six goals with four assists for the Dynamo. Ezequiel Ponce has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Dynamo: 5-3-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Lawrence Ennali (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press