Houston Dynamo face Real Salt Lake after shutout victory

Houston Dynamo (8-6-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-3-7, third in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Real Salt Lake -131, Houston +327, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Charlotte FC 1-0, the Houston Dynamo visit Real Salt Lake.

RSL is 8-2-5 in Western Conference games. RSL has a 4-2 record in games decided by one goal.

The Dynamo are 6-4-5 against conference opponents. The Dynamo rank third in the league allowing 23 goals.

Wednesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has scored 16 goals with five assists for RSL. Andres Gomez has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Latif Blessing has five goals for the Dynamo. Sebastian Ferreira has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-1-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Jose Kevin Bonilla (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Brayan Vera (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured), McKinze Gaines (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press