House Republicans Want to Rename Airport After Donald Trump in New Bill

The bill aims to designate the Washington Dulles International Airport as the "Donald J. Trump International Airport"

A group of House Republicans have proposed renaming a major airport after former President Donald J. Trump.

The bill, which was introduced Friday by Pennsylvania Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, aims “to designate the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as the ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’.”

"Any reference " to the airport "shall be considered to be a reference to the Donald J. Trump International Airport," the bill proposes.

In addition to Reschenthaler, the GOP’s chief deputy whip, the bill is backed by six other Republicans: Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida, Andrew Ogles of Tennessee, Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama, and Troy Nehls of Texas.

Reschenthaler praised Trump in a statement to Fox News Digital, in which he explained the sponsors’ reasoning for wanting to rename the airport.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," Reschenthaler said. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."

Reschenthaler also announced the proposal in a post on X Tuesday.

"Freedom. Prosperity. Strength. That’s what America stood for under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump — the best president of my lifetime," he wrote. “And that's why I'm introducing legislation to rename Dulles as the Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

Moore noted that this wouldn’t be the first airport in the D.C. area named for a Republican president, citing the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va.

"In 1998, Congress renamed the National Airport in Washington after one of our great presidents, Ronald Reagan. It is only fitting that we would do the same for another one of our greatest presidents, Donald J. Trump, especially as he stands against the onslaught of weaponized government to fight for Americans like us," Moore told Fox News Digital.

It is unlikely the bill will pass the Republican-controlled House, and even less likely to make it through the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, is the only president to have been impeached twice and the first to face criminal charges.

The former president, who left the White House in 2021 after one term in office, currently faces a total of 88 felony counts as the result of four criminal investigations, each of which have led to indictments.

In February, a poll that surveyed 154 presidential historians who are current and recent members of the American Political Science Association, named Trump the worst president in U.S. history.

The poll, which asked respondents to grade current and former presidents on 10 characteristics, including administrative skills, moral authority and economic management, placed him 45th out of all the former U.S. presidents.



Trump also ranked number one among "most polarizing" presidents.

"Donald Trump is by far the most polarizing of the ranked presidents, selected by 170 respondents and earning a 1.64 average (1 is a 'most polarizing' ranking)," the survey said.



