Hot take? Wyndham Clark says Olympics is bigger deal than the Ryder Cup: ‘Coolest team I’ve ever made, for sure’

Thanks to three wins in less than a year — 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, 2023 U.S. Open and 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — world No. 5 Wyndham Clark is set to represent the United States in the Olympics from August 1-4 at Le Golf National in Paris. The course that opened in 1990 previously hosted the Ryder Cup in 2018, an event won by the Europeans 17½-10½.

Clark, who is currently playing in the PGA Tour’s final signature event of the season, the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, told the media Thursday that he thinks the Olympics is “probably even bigger than” the Ryder Cup.

“The Ryder Cup in golf is kind of the biggest thing, but now that golf’s in the Olympics, it’s probably even bigger than that, because you’re representing your country at such a bigger level,” Clark said. “Hopefully, all four of us can go and try to snag some podium spots and give medals to the U.S. to try to win that total medal count. But, yeah, it’s pretty awesome. This probably ranks as the coolest team I’ve ever made, for sure.”

2023 Ryder Cup

Team USA golfer Wyndham Clark reacts after a putt on the 12th green during day one fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports)

Clark has represented the U.S. twice in his career: the 2014 Arnold Palmer Cup and 2023 Ryder Cup.

Joining Clark at the Olympics will be world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Xander Schauffele and No. 7 Collin Morikawa.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek