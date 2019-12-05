Hot Stove Tracker: Mets acquire Jake Marisnick to patrol outfield

Jake Marisnick is heading to the Mets. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It’s Hot Stove season in baseball, meaning the offseason rumors are flying around. We’ll give you all the signings, trades and rumors you need to know in this post. Keep coming back every day.

Mets acquire Jake Marisnick from Astros

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The New York Mets first move since the announcement that the Wilpons will sell the team was ... underwhelming. New York reportedly traded two prospects in exchange for Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick on Thursday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 28-year-old Marisnick hit .233/.289/.411, with 10 home runs, over 318 plate appearances with Houston in 2019. He’s been used as a fourth outfielder throughout his career, and is regarded for playing strong defense. Marisnick is expected to make around $3 million in 2020. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the season.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen praised Marisnick’s defensive ability in a release, saying Marisnick is “an elite defender who is an incredibly smart base runner.”

In exchange for Marisnick, Houston received pitcher Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Neither player ranked highly in the Mets’ system.

Brewers pick up Omar Narvaez after trade with M’s

The Milwaukee Brewers have found Yasmani Grandal’s replacement. Two weeks after Grandal signed a four-year, $73 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, the Brewers have acquired Omar Narvaez in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Narvaez, 27, is regarded as an offense-first catcher. He hit .278/.353/.460, with 22 home runs, in 2019. Narvaez’s wRC+ — an advanced stat that measures offensive performance — wasn’t much worse than Grandal’s last season. Grandal had a 121 wRC+. Narvaez came in at 119.

Story continues

The two players differ greatly when it comes to defense, however. By many measures, Grandal is considered one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. Narvaez is viewed as one of the worst.

Narvaez is projected to make around $3 million next season. He’s under team control through 2022, giving the Brewers multiple years to turn Narvaez’s defense around.

Dec. 4: Yankees meet with Stephen Strasburg

Stephen Strasburg’s free agency tour made a notable stop on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old right-hander reportedly paid a visit to the New York Yankees in a meeting that MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says went 'well.'

Yankees' meeting with Stephen Strasburg said to have gone well, per source. They talked NY market, the team and its philosophy as the Yankees gave the pitcher an extensive view of the organization. Exact dollars weren't discussed, but the pitching market was certainly referenced. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 5, 2019

The starting pitching market started moving Wednesday after Zack Wheeler agreed to a five-year, $118 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies and Cole Hamels landed a one-year, $18 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.

That news, coupled with Strasburg's meeting, doesn't necessarily mean a deal is imminent. But it does indicate the process is moving much quicker than last winter.

Strasburg is considered the second best free agent pitcher available behind Gerrit Cole. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees held a four-hour meeting with Cole on Tuesday in which he declared there would be “no west coast bias” in his decision.

The Yankees are clearly doing their due diligence. Though it’s unknown how much money they'll be willing to spend to land a premiere free agent.

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping they can turn around Dylan Bundy. (Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels trade for Dylan Bundy

The Los Angeles Angels, hungry to bolster their pitching staff this offseason, are hoping they can turn around pitcher Dylan Bundy, the once hyped Baltimore Orioles prospect.

The two teams have swung a deal for Bundy, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports:

#Angels have acquired RHP Dylan Bundy from the #Orioles, sources tell The Athletic. Triple A RHP Isaac Mattson in deal, heading to Baltimore. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2019

Bundy, 27, is a former No. 4-overall pick who was pegged as the Orioles’ ace of the future at one time. Injuries slowed down his development and he’s never been all that great in the big leagues. In five seasons, he has a 38-45 record with a 4.67 ERA. Never has he finished a season with a sub-4.00 ERA. In 2018, he lost the most games in MLB and gave up the most homers.

He’ll get a fresh start now in Anaheim with new manager Joe Maddon and new pitching coach Mickey Callaway. The good thing is that Bundy is still young and could have a positive future ahead in a new uniform if he can reclaim some of what made him a top prospect.

Los Angeles Dodgers meet with Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole figures to command the biggest payday on the free-agent market this year, and he’s already met with one of the teams that will have no problem affording him, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Times’ Jorge Castillo reports that Cole and the Dodgers have met with Cole, as they try to square away their offseason plans:

The Dodgers met with the star right-hander, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, as they continue to evaluate their options to improve a roster coming off another disappointing finish. The Angels and New York Yankees reportedly have also met with Cole. An Orange County native, the 29-year-old Cole was raised minutes from Angel Stadium and attended UCLA but grew up a Yankees fan.

The Times also reports that the Dodgers have met with other top free agents such as Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon, both of whom could also be fits in L.A.

The Dodgers have also met with Stephen Strasburg, the other top-tier right-hander on the market, and third baseman Anthony Rendon this offseason. They also have interest in third baseman Josh Donaldson, who could be had with a three- or four-year deal.

Zack Wheeler, the No. 3 pitcher in the free-agent rankings behind Cole and Strasburg, agreed to a $118 million deal with the Phillies on Wednesday, but Cole and Strasburg are expected to fetch much more than that.

More from Yahoo Sports: