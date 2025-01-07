Hornets take on the Suns on 10-game losing streak

Phoenix Suns (16-18, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -4; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup with Phoenix after losing 10 games in a row.

The Hornets are 5-13 in home games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 45.9 boards. Moussa Diabate paces the Hornets with 6.8 rebounds.

The Suns are 6-10 in road games. Phoenix has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Hornets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 29.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Hornets.

Devin Booker is scoring 24.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Suns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 102.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Seth Curry: day to day (knee), Tre Mann: out (back).

Suns: Royce O'Neale: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press