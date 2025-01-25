Hornets take on the Pelicans in non-conference play

New Orleans Pelicans (12-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (11-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -3.5; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets host the New Orleans Pelicans in non-conference action.

The Hornets are 7-14 on their home court. Charlotte is 4-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pelicans are 4-17 on the road. New Orleans ranks seventh in the league scoring 16.7 fast break points per game led by Trey Murphy III averaging 4.4.

The Hornets' 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 46.4% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 29 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Hornets. Mark Williams is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Miles Bridges: day to day (back), LaMelo Ball: day to day (wrist), Tre Mann: day to day (back).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Herbert Jones: out (shoulder), Zion Williamson: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press