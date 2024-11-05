🎥 In honour of Real Madrid v Milan later here's some peak Kaká

🎥 In honour of Real Madrid v Milan later here's some peak Kaká

Real Madrid take on Milan this evening in what's shaping up to be one of the games of the round in the Champions League.

The European Cup's two most successful teams go head-to-head at the Bernabéu with the Spanish side sitting in 12th and the Rossoneri in 25th.

And no matter the quality available for both coaches tonight, neither one would say no to a peak Kaká.

The elegant Brazilian played nearly 300 games combined for both of these clubs, winning the Champions League in 2007.

And so in honour of the brilliant playmaker, here's a collection of his best goals in the Europe's premier club competition over the years.

Kaká scored some special goals for Milan and Real Madrid ✨#UCL pic.twitter.com/MHECM9MsMg — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 5, 2024

They really don't make them like that any more.

📸 Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno - 2013 Getty Images