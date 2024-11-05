Hometown defender from state championship program commits to South Carolina Gamecocks

A few days before his biggest game of the season, Josh Smith made a big decision on his future.

The Dutch Fork High School linebacker/defensive end committed to South Carolina on Tuesday. The announcement comes three days before the Silver Foxes’ big matchup with Irmo for the Region 4-5A title.

“Just the ability to come in early and put it on for your hometown. It is really what drew me to South Carolina,” Smith said. “They really recruited me hard during the process the last few months.”

Smith picked South Carolina over Ole Miss and N.C. State. He took his official visit to the Gamecocks last weekend for the Texas A&M game, and visited N.C. State last month.

Smith also took an unofficial visit to Clemson, but the Tigers never offered.

“The visit went great,” Smith said of visit to USC. “I spent a lot of time with the coaches and lot of things I didn’t see on gamedays. I got a chance to talk to coach (Clayton) White about where he sees me on the defense and things like that.”

Smith said White told him he sees as a Mike or Will linebacker, similar to the roles Debo Williams and Demetrius Knight are playing this year.

Smith becomes the 21st commitment for the Gamecocks for the Class of 2025. 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 25th-best player in the state. He plans to sign in the early period on Dec. 4 and enroll in January.

Smith originally committed to Coastal Carolina in April but decommitted at the end of September. USC offered him two weeks prior to his decommitment and he visited there for LSU , Ole Miss and Akron games.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Smith has been one of the anchors for the Silver Foxes defense the past two years. He was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl all-star game last month.

“He is a quiet player and quiet leader and has a real burst to the ball,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said. “He is a solid hitter and understands football pretty well. He will be a a great player wherever he goes to college.”

Smith leads Dutch Fork this year with 55 tackles (12 for loss), seven sacks and three quarterback pressures.

Last year, Smith had 63 tackles, 20 for loss, seven sacks and 15 quarterback hurries in helping Dutch Fork to the Class 5A state championship. The Silver Foxes are 8-0 this year and ranked No. 1 in Class 5A.

