Home run celebrations were authentic and fun. Don't let corporate sponsorships ruin baseball.

Part of the magic of Opening Day is that everything is fresh again – “the flowers appear on the earth, the time of singing birds is come,” as Ernie Harwell reminded Detroit Tiger fans each year. We have renewed hope for the team and new players to cheer for. At Comerica Park this year, we have a new, gigantic video board and, as always, some new concessions.

I’m a little uneasy, though, about one new feature this season: the Little Caesars pizza that's topped with a can of worms. I fear that the Tigers' 2024 home run celebration has the potential to show us what happens when fun collides with the corporate drive to sponsor absolutely everything.

Let me explain.

During the pandemic-abbreviated season of 2020, when Major League Baseball teams played 60 games in stadiums with no fans, players on a few teams started celebrating home runs in their dugouts using props – most notably, odd hats.

It works like this: A guy hits a home run, circles the bases and puts on the hat or grabs whatever prop the team uses as he comes back into the dugout. He walks the length of the dugout, high-fiving his teammates.

Homer hats range from $25 to $2,500

Last year, the Tigers celebrated with a Red Wings helmet and a hockey stick. A guy hit a homer, put on the hockey helmet, carried the stick the length of the dugout and then pantomimed taking a hockey shot. This year, they tout another Ilitch enterprise with pizza on a stick.

By May 2023, according to The Athletic, the celebrations had spread to 16 of MLB’s 30 teams, with hijinks of varying complexity. Last year, the Los Angeles Angels – Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani played for the Angels until this year – used a samurai helmet that cost $2,500.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brett Phillips puts a samurai hat on teammate Shohei Ohtani to celebrate his home run on April 9, 2023, in Anaheim.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Milwaukee Brewers got a $25 cheesehead from some Packers fan and called it good.

These celebrations originated with players and spread from team to team. It's fun – and organic.

Story continues

As Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen said, “It is very dumb, but it is hilarious." Earlier that day, McCutchen had donned a black suit jacket and grabbed a rubber sword to enjoy his home run.

This goofiness is a reminder that these players are young guys who may lack great taste in pizza but play a game for a living. Seeing them cut up makes them less aloof, more human.

And unlike almost everything else in pro sports, these celebrations have nothing to do with league guidelines.

Well, almost. The Atlanta Braves used a funny oversize baseball cap for a little bit last year, and MLB made them stop. New Era, the official supplier of MLB hats, objected because the giant lid wasn't one of theirs. As The Sporting News wrote, “It messed with the money.”

A home run sponsorship opportunity

This is the stuff fans hate. We love our sports, our teams and the players, but the big egos, the big money and the big foot of league policies can steal some of the fun.

And that’s why I’m troubled by the implications of the Tigers’ new celebration.

This year, we are told, the cats decided to mimic the Little Caesars mascot – the dude in an orange toga holding a spear poked through a pizza. When a Tiger homers this year, he grabs a fake spear carrying three faux pizzas.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter celebrates his home run in Chicago on March 31, 2024.

First baseman Spencer Torkelson is credited with creating last year's hockey celebration. As the Tigers' home run leader last year, he reportedly was tasked with coming up with a new one.

"Just had to mix it up," he told the Free Press. "We loved the Red Wings celly last year. It's not dead; it can still come back. But our owner owns Little Caesars Pizza. So we're going to give them some love, too. It's great pizza."

OK, I absolutely believe that guys sitting around in the clubhouse said, "You know, the Angels spent $2,500 on that samurai hat, but there's nothing we love more than pushing that amazing pizza our owner's family peddles for $5."

Whatever the origin, my fear is that owners and league officials hear cash registers ringing. It's a real home run sponsorship opportunity.

Imagine: The Cleveland Guardians' home run celebration brought to you by Rocket Mortgage! Home run hitters pop a foam house over their uni and dance through the dugout.

Boise’s minor league team obviously needs the Idaho Potato Commission – or Hasbro – to sponsor a homer hat.

Imagine that Belle Tire home run belt. Can’t wait to see the Fieger Law seventh-inning homer hat. At least all they do is win.

Overt corporate interference risks turning something that was unexpected fun into more of the corporate pablum that already covers nearly every inch of sports arenas. I'm there for the sports, and the damn logos increasingly get in the way.

One last thought: If we’re going to have Little Caesars pizza in the dugout, could we get some quality slices in the stands, maybe like those served at Mike's Pizza Bar in Little Caesars Arena? If we can, I promise to wear the red Old English D hat I bought some years ago when the Wings made a Stanley Cup run.

Randy Essex is an editor at the Detroit Free Press, where this column first published. Reach him at ressex@freepress.com. On X, formerly Twitter, at @randyessex.

