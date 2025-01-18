“When we are at home” – Maresca details why he feels Chelsea have struggled at Stamford Bridge this season

Enzo Maresca has admitted there’s a difference between how Chelsea play away from home compared to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues made a strong start to the season and at one point were just two points behind leaders Liverpool, and found themselves in the title conversation.

Maresca consistently played that talk down and you can now see why, with Chelsea going through a difficult run which has seen them drop to fifth in the table.

Maresca on Chelsea’s home form

The Blues are currently on a five match winless run following their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday evening, with Jody Morris baffled by why Maresca takes so long to make substitutions.

Chelsea’s recent games have followed a familiar pattern in which they take the lead, miss numerous chances and then make sloppy errors and concede goals.

Maresca expressed his frustration at the missed chances after the draw with the Cherries and will be hoping the Blues have their shooting boots on against Wolves on Monday night.

Chelsea have won just four of their ten league games at Stamford Bridge this season. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The Blues have fared better away from home this season with 21 of their 37 points coming on the road, with just 16 coming at home, where they have won four of their ten fixtures.

Maresca was asked about Chelsea’s home form ahead of the Wolves game and whether the Blues played differently away from Stamford Bridge.

“Probably when we play away, against teams that sit back, probably we are more calm because we don’t rush,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“When we are at home, sometimes we want to play quick because we want to show the fans that we want to be quick. This is a mistake against teams that sit back but when teams press higher, you can attack quick.

“Against Bournemouth, they were high pressing and we attacked so many times aggressively with Nico, Cole and Enzo. It depends a little bit but probably away, because of the behaviour of the other team, we could be better.”

Wolves visit Stamford Bridge on Monday night and the Blues will be desperate for three points to get their season back on track.