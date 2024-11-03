Homan edges Korea 6-5 to win Pan Continental final

LACOMBE, Alta. — Rachael Homan's Ottawa team, which includes vice-skip Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes, stole a single point in the 10th end to defeat South Korea 6-5 and win the women's Pan Continental Curling Championship on Saturday night.

Homan's Canadian squad had defeated Eunji Gim and the Koreans 8-2 in round-robin play on Wednesday.

Canada and South Korea traded deuces in the first two ends and Canada went up 3-2 with a steal of one in the fifth end.

The teams traded singles in the sixth and seventh ends and South Korea scored a deuce in the eight to go ahead 5-4. Canada was held to one point in the ninth and had to steal to win, which Homan did.

Homan curled 89 per cent in the final, while Gim finished at 75.

Rui Wang and her team from China defeated Miyu Ueno's team from Japan 7-3 to claim the bronze medal.

On Friday, Canada's Brad Gushue lost 10-8 to American John Shuster in the men's bronze-medal game.

The loss marked the first time the Canadian men's team will not reach the podium at this event, with Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., having won gold at the past two editions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press