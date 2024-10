Holy Cross beats Fordham for its eighth straight series win, retains the Ram-Crusader Cup, 19-16

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jayden Clerveaux carried 30 times for 159 yards and Holy Cross beat Fordham 19-16 on Saturday for its eighth straight victory in the series to retain possession of the Ram-Crusader Cup.

It was coach Dan Curran's first home win at Holy Cross.

Holy Cross went ahead for good with 6:14 remaining in the fourth quarter after a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted for more than six minutes. Joe Pesansky ended the drive with a 3-yard scoring pass to Jacob Petersen.

Both teams punted on their next possession to give Fordham another shot with 1:41 remaining, starting from its 21-yard line. After a short run, a Jack Capaldi pass went through the hands of Cole Thornton. Then Capaldi wasn't able to find an open receiver on the next two plays as Fordham turned it over on downs.

Pesansky was 14-of-33 passing for 150 yards with two touchdowns to Petersen for Holy Cross (3-4, 2-0 Patriot League).

Capaldi passed for 199 yards for Fordham (0-7, 0-2). Bennett Henderson went 3 for 3 on field goals with a long of 52 yards.

___

The Associated Press