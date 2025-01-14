🚨 Holstein Kiel produces memorable 4-2 win over Dortmund

German minnows Holstein Kiel banked the biggest result in the club's history tonight after hanging on for a 4-2 win against giants Borussia Dortmund.





Scorers: Machino 27', Harres 32', Bernhardsson 45+4', Arp 90+9'; Reyna 71', Gittens 77'

Sent off: Lewis Holtby 86'

The Bundesliga debutants may be embroiled in a scrap for their very survival, but a famous night against one of the biggest names in world football will have fans singing into the night after a first-half blitz helped Kiel to a gargantuan three-point haul.

Goals from Shuto Machino, Phil Harres, and Alexander Bernhardsson saw Kiel 3-0 up by the interval while leaving Dortmund stunned.

Nuri Şahin's Die Schwarzgelben eventually battled back to pull within a single goal after goals from Gio Reyna and Jamie Gittens were separated by just six minutes in the later stages of the second half.

After Lewis Holtby was sent off for a straight red just minutes from the end of normal time, Dortmund had a lifeline to rescue a point when they otherwise did little to deserve it.

But after a last-gap corner came to nothing, Jann-Fiete Arp would seal the deal from just inside Dortmund's half in an empty net after Gregor Kobel was caught out.

For Dortmund, it could spell the end of Şahin's managerial tenure in the Ruhr valley, while this is the sort of result that could see Kiel push on to achieve safety.

📸 Stuart Franklin - 2025 Getty Images