Hollie Davidson set to make history as she referees South Africa v Portugal Test

Hollie Davidson will make rugby union history on Saturday when she becomes the first woman to referee world champions South Africa in a Test match.

The Scottish official will take charge of the Springboks’ clash against Portugal in Bloemfontein.

“I think it will be a really energetic game at altitude, so that is a challenge in itself, but I think the occasion will be fantastic,” Davidson told Scottish Rugby following her appointment to the fixture.

Hollie Davidson's star continues to rise 🌟 The 31-year-old Scot will take the whistle in Bloem for the Test between the Springboks and Portugal 🇿🇦🆚🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/qz5Rglu7tu — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 18, 2024

“Sometimes when you get these appointments you are a little taken aback, so it is good to always reflect on where you started to where you are now.

“I very much see this as part of the journey to getting to the World Cup in 2027, so a good stepping stone.”

It comes just five months after she was the first female referee to be part of an on-pitch officiating team for a men’s Six Nations fixture.

Davidson was one of the assistant referees when England met Wales at Twickenham in February.

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson will make rugby history in Bloemfontein (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She controlled Portugal’s encounter against Italy in 2022, meanwhile, and refereed Canada versus Romania in Ottawa last weekend.

Davidson is also scheduled to referee the Pacific Nations Cup Test between Japan and the United States in Saitama on September 7.

South Africa have never met Portugal before, and they go into the game – their final fixture before the Rugby Championship – following a drawn Test series against Ireland.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has made wholesale changes from the side beaten by Ireland in Durban, including starts for uncapped forwards Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar and Phepsi Buthelezi.

Speaking during South Africa’s pre-match press conference, Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said: “Respect is the word that comes to mind for us with all referees going into matches.

“I like Hollie’s confidence and how she handles matches, and I would also like to congratulate her on this achievement.

“Well done to World Rugby as well for making this appointment. This is what transformation of rugby is all about, and I have no doubt we will see more female referees coming through the structures in future.”