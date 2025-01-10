Hofstra and UNC Wilmington square off in conference matchup

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-4, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-7, 1-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Newby and UNC Wilmington visit Jean Aranguren and Hofstra in CAA action Saturday.

The Pride are 3-3 on their home court. Hofstra has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seahawks have gone 2-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks eighth in the CAA giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Hofstra scores 67.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 70.2 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 15.9 more points per game (80.4) than Hofstra gives up to opponents (64.5).

The Pride and Seahawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Graham is averaging seven points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Pride.

Newby is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press