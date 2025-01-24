Hofstra beats Delaware 93-68

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis had 28 points in Hofstra's 93-68 win against Delaware on Thursday night.

Davis also contributed 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Pride (11-9, 3-4 Coastal Athletic Association). German Plotnikov added 14 points while going 5 of 6 from the field and also had seven rebounds and three steals. Jean Aranguren went 6 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens (11-9, 4-3) were led in scoring by Niels Lane, who finished with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Erik Timko added 16 points for Delaware. John Camden had 15 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Hofstra hosts Campbell and Delaware goes on the road to play Drexel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

