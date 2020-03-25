Hockey equipment company Bauer stepping up to help health officials fighting COVID-19

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 25: The Bauer skates of Cody Goloubef #26 of the Detroit Red Wings during warm-ups prior to an NHL game against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on February 25, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. The Devils defeated the Wings 4-1. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

One of the top hockey equipment manufacturers is ready to do its part to assist health care workers working tirelessly to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Bauer, makers of sticks, skates and all other sorts of equipment used by professionals to minor hockey tykes, recently contacted the Quebec government and offered plans to mass produce visors that health care officials can use to better protect themselves while treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are awaiting their authorization and will be ready to launch our production as soon as we have received the green light,” Bauer’s vice president of product innovation, Dan Bourgeois, told Francois Gagnon of RDS on Tuesday.

“We could deliver our first visors as early as next week.”

Eager to do their part at Bauer, Bourgeois said that factory managers worked with research and development staff to come up with the most logical method to help fight against the pandemic, and that manufacturing visors was the most suitable course of action.

Cool Story: per @RDS, @bauerhockey has offered to start making facial protection for COVID-19 doctors and nurses. Bauer has said they could produce 10,000 masks per week and can start shipping as easily as next week. pic.twitter.com/dkzn9ykRgf — Goalie Gear Nerd (@GoalieGearNerd) March 25, 2020

Initial prototypes have been tested for safety and comfort. Bauer intends to only cover the production costs by selling each visor for $6 a piece, and says it can meet production requirement with only 15 employees working at the factory, as to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Gagnon reports that the Montreal City Police Service has already reached out to Bauer with interest in placing a 50,000-piece order on protective visors once production is green-lit.

