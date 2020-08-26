Hit the Trail as a Family With These Great Baby Carriers for Hiking

From Popular Mechanics

Adventurers know better than anyone that the Great Outdoors is our original playground, and that makes it a perfect canvas for family outings, like hiking . With a baby carrier, you can navigate uneven terrain and go farther than your little one’s legs might allow. Backpacks with metal frames—like the one you might have sat in as a kid—are still the best choice, but today’s models come packed with extras to please you and your passenger. The right one for you should feel comfortable and have at least enough storage space to haul a few diapers, a change of clothes, and maybe a toy or two.

Even though you’ll be outside, it’s still important to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 . For now, it’s best to limit your exploring to local trails, ideally ones that won’t be too crowded. Check local regulations before heading out, so you can plan around any facility closures (such as restrooms and visitor centers). Practice social distancing, and bring hand sanitizer to use before indulging in any trail snacks. Babies and toddlers younger than 2 years old should not wear face masks, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but make sure you and any older kiddos come prepared.

Safety Considerations

Baby carriers come in a standard size with several points of adjustment to ensure your child will ride safely. The fit of the harnesses and stirrups can be customized, and some packs provide the ability to change the seat height, too. This flexibility also extends the life of the packs, which “grow” with your little explorer.



Companies don’t typically advertise a suggested age range, but most baby hiking backpacks aren’t designed for newborns and younger infants. Your kiddo should have full neck control and be able to sit up independently before you strap them in. Generally, that means your child should be at least 6 months old. (If they are younger, look for a frameless carrier.) You should stop using a pack once your child and any gear you have onboard reach the carrying limit, which typically max out at 48 pounds. A few models we review here have lower limits, and we call those out.

The Advantages of a Framed Carrier

Let’s face it, if you’re going to become a human pack mule, you might as well be comfortable while you’re doing it. In large part, that will be determined by the carrier’s suspension system, which is designed to transfer the load from your shoulders and upper back to your hips and legs. The frame is the central component to this system, but it works in conjunction with the back panel, hip belt, shoulder straps, and load lifters, which are adjustable straps at the shoulders that pull the load closer to your body.



Nearly all the carriers available today have curved aluminum rods installed along the perimeter of the pack’s back. This rigid construction accommodates heavier loads and transfers weight much more effectively across the suspension system than a frameless carrier, which typically doesn’t have a back panel. Framed carriers also allow for more ventilation because your child isn’t sitting against your body. Some back panels are made with perforated foam to increase airflow, and others are created with a bolt of mesh fabric stretched across the metal rods. These trampoline-like panels offer the best ventilation because they create space between the mesh and the pack.

You’re also likely to find a better fit with a framed backpack, which has an adjustable torso harness and hip belt. Lengthen or shorten the harness as needed, so that when the hip belt is properly positioned around your hip bones, the top of the shoulder straps are against your body. It might take some finagling (especially if you are trading off with a partner mid-hike), but it will be time well spent. An ill-fitting pack can put unnecessary strain on your body that results in bruising, chafing, or general discomfort.

For almost everyone, we recommend a framed carrier, but they aren’t without drawbacks. The extra materials in these packs add weight, bulk, and cost, but those are worthwhile trade-offs for regular hikers and anyone who prioritizes comfort above all else. If you don’t plan to use your carrier that much and won’t hike very far when you do, a cheaper frameless model might make the most sense. It’s also the best choice for carrying kiddos younger than six months and can pull double duty in everyday settings.

