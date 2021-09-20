‘Hit & Run’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew geopolitical espionage thriller Hit & Run, co-created, executive produced and headlined by Fauda’s Lior Raz, for a second season. The news comes a month and a half after the release of Season 1, which ended with a major cliffhanger.

Hit & Run, which also starred Sanaa Lathan, Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt and Gregg Henry, was well received by critics and viewers, with 70%+ ratings from both official reviews and audience feedback. But the sprawling drama, whose first season, impacted by the pandemic, filmed in New York and Israel, is expensive.

More from Deadline

Because of the Covid-related industry shutdown, the nine-episode Season 1 took three years to produce. It debuted Aug. 6 and broke into Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 the following week at No. 8. It was the thriller’s only appearance on the overall weekly chart, which other Netflix originals like Outer Banks and Virgin River have recently topped.

Hit & Run was created and written by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the co-creators and exec producers of Netflix series Fauda, and Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, creators of the Amazon comedy Z: The Beginning of Everything.

Hit and Run centers on Segev (Raz), a happily married man whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, Naomi Hicks (Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

In light of the kidnapping that closed out Season 1, sending Sagev off on a new path, showrunners Prestwich and Yorkin have said in interviews that the hope was for the series to run for at least two or three seasons.

Story continues

Issacharoff, Raz, Prestwich and Yorkin executive produced alongside Artists First’s Kimberlin Belloni, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss as well as Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.