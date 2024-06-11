Who hit the 10 longest home runs in MLB history?

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) flips his bat after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Hit ball hard. Hit ball far.

These are the main objectives of baseball. It doesn't matter how fast you are, how good you are at defense, or even if you can throw the ball. If you can't hit the ball harder and further than everyone else, you can't be a legendary ball player.

That undeniable truth begs the question though. Who hit the ball the hardest and the farthest? Which player cut through all the fluff around baseball and accomplished the true goals of the game? Here are the ten longest recorded home runs in MLB history.

Ten longest home runs in MLB history

1) Babe Ruth, 575 feet (1921)

2) Mickey Mantle, 565 feet (1953)

3) Reggie Jackson, 539 feet (1971)

T-4) Adam Dunn, 535 feet (2004)

T-4) Willie Stargell, 535 feet (1978)

6) Dave Kingman, 530 feet (1976)

7) Darryl Strawberry, 525 feet (1988)

8) Jim Thome, 511 feet (1999)

T-9) Nomar Mazara, 505 feet (2019)

T-9) Mo Vaughn, 505 feet (2002)

Given that players like Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge exist nowadays, it might be shocking to see that only one player from the Statcast era (since 2015) appears on this list, and it's someone who never hit more than 20 home runs in a single season.

Texas Rangers' outfielder Nomar Mazara hit a ball 505 feet at Globe Life Field on June 21, 2019.

The ball travelled into the upper half of the upper deck of the stadium and put the Rangers up 2-0 on the Chicago White Sox. The Rangers would wind up losing 5-4.

The legend of Glenallen Hill's Wrigley Field blast

Another odd player to be included on this list is Glenallen Hill, who hit this mammoth shot as a member of the Chicago Cubs in 2000.

Unfortunately for Hill, the landing spot for the ball could not be appropriately measured. The ball flight was stopped by the building it landed on, and since this was pre-Statcast, an accurate distance could not be obtained. Many people have speculated that the ball would have gone over 500 feet though.

Jo Adell's 514-foot minor league home run

There was a time where Los Angeles Angels' outfielder Jo Adell was one of the most highly-touted prospects in Major League Baseball. Why? Because he could do stuff like this.

That is a 514-foot blast, certainly long enough to get him on the top-10 longest home runs of all-time list. However, since this didn't happen in the Majors, it doesn't count. Adell's longest home run at the Major League level is 451 feet on June 8, 2023 against the Chicago Cubs.

Ten longest home runs of the Statcast Era (since 2015)

1) Nomar Mazara, 505 feet (2019)

T-2) C.J. Cron, 504 feet (2022)

T-2) Giancarlo Stanton, 504 feet (2016)

4) Christian Yelich, 499 feet (2022)

T-5) Jesus Sanchez, 496 feet (2022)

T-5) Miguel Sano, 496 feet (2019)

T-5) Aaron Judge, 496 feet (2017)

T-8) Aaron Judge, 495 feet (2017)

T-8) Ryan McMahon, 495 feet (2022)

T-8) Joey Gallo, 495 feet (2018)

T-8) Miguel Sano, 495 feet (2021)

T-8) Ronald Acuna Jr., 495 feet (2020)

Since the Statcast Era began, there have been just three home runs over 500 feet, and only one has come since 2020. Arguably most surprising of all is that renowned baseball smasher, Giancarlo Stanton, is only on this list once. Most people would assume that he's been crushing 500-plus foot homers since he went by Mike, but apparently that's not the case. Teammate Aaron Judge has more appearances on this list and former teammate Joey Gallo even made an appearance.

Ten longest home runs of 2024

T-1) Aaron Judge, May 9, 473 feet

T-1) Mike Trout, April 1, 473 feet

3) Aaron Judge, May 15, 467 feet

T-4) Aaron Judge, June 1, 464 feet

T-4) Shohei Ohtani, May 5, 464 feet

6) O’Neil Cruz, June 6, 462 feet

T-7) Yordan Alvarez*, April 27, 461 feet

T-7) Ronald Acuna Jr., May 10, 461 feet

T-7) Ketel Marte, April 6, 461 feet

No, there is no mistake there. Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs of exactly 461 feet on the same day this year. The reason there are asterisks is because both of those home runs were hit during the Mexico Series, which is played at an elevation of 7,350 feet, which is even more hitter-friendly than Coors Field (5,200 feet elevation).

Still, home runs at Coors don't come with asterisks, so these home runs are as worthy of spots in the top-ten as any other on this list.

Unsurprisingly, Aaron Judge holds three of the top-four spots.

