Hischier's 3-point game leads Devils past Maple Leafs 6-3; Matthews scores NHL-leading 59th goal

TORONTO (AP) — Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen made 42 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Jack Hughes scored twice, including into the empty net, and Timo Meier added a goal and an assist for the Devils, who have won four of their last five games. Luke Hughes and Max Willman also scored for New Jersey. Jesper Bratt added three assists and Curtis Lazar had two.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 59th goal. William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored and Joseph Woll had 19 saves for Toronto. T.J. Brodie had two assists.

The Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division with the postseason less than a month away. New Jersey entered Tuesday's game five points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card berth.

Toronto was missing injured forward Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain) and goaltender Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), along with defensemen Morgan Rielly (upper-body injury) and Joel Edmundson (undisclosed).

UP NEXT

Devils: At Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Maple Leafs: Host Washington Capitals on Thursday.

