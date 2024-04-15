Hillsborough disaster: the 97 people whose lives were cut short
Personal statements were made in 2014 at the second Hillsborough inquest by the families of the 96 people who had died at that time. The profiles for each of the 96 below were written shortly before the inquest concluded in 2016, reporting on those statements that the families had made in the courtroom. Andrew Devine died in 2021, and was ruled to be the 97th person unlawfully killed at Hillsborough. His family made a statement about him then, which is reported in the profile for him below.
