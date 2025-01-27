Hill, Ball State Cardinals take on the Western Michigan Broncos

Western Michigan Broncos (5-14, 2-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-10, 3-4 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jermahri Hill and Ball State host Owen Lobsinger and Western Michigan in MAC play.

The Cardinals have gone 4-4 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 2.3.

The Broncos are 2-5 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Ball State scores 75.7 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 76.3 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The Cardinals and Broncos square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Cardinals. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Markhi Strickland is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Brandon Muntu is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press