Highlights of Tuesday's MLB games

Sep 19, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins (17) hits a three RBI double during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's Major League Baseball games:

Phillies 6, Dodgers 2

Rhys Hoskins delivered a bases-clearing, two-out double in the seventh inning to lift Philadelphia past Los Angeles.

It was another stellar night at the plate for Hoskins, a 24-year-old first baseman. He went 2-for-3 with a walk and four RBIs, raising his average to .299 with 43 RBIs (and 18 home runs) in his first 39 career games.

Batting with one out in the seventh inning after Odubel Herrera drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 2-2, Hoskins worked a 10-pitch at-bat against Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez (3-6) before shooting a 97 mph fastball through the gap in left-center.

Cubs 2, Rays 1

Mike Montgomery took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Chicago manager Joe Maddon won in his return to Tropicana Field as the Cubs claimed their seventh straight victory, holding the Tampa Bay Rays to one hit in a 2-1 win Tuesday.

Chicago got a solo home run from Kyle Schwarber and an RBI double from Javier Baez while limiting Tampa Bay to Brad Miller's solo home run in the sixth inning. Maddon managed the Rays for nine seasons (2006-14), guiding them to their only American League pennant in 2008.

Red Sox 1, Orioles 0 (11 innings)

Jackie Bradley Jr. scored on a Brad Brach wild pitch with two outs in the top of the 11th inning as Boston improved to 15-3 in extra-inning games this season.

Bradley reached when grounding into a force for the first out of the 11th against Brach (4-5), and Xander Bogaerts' groundout moved him to second. Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts both followed with walks, loading the bases with two outs.

Yankees 5, Twins 2

CC Sabathia pitched six solid innings as New York widened its lead in the AL wild-card race over Minnesota.

After the first pitch was delayed 65 minutes by heavy rain, Sabathia (12-5) helped the Yankees take a six-game lead over the Twins and remain three games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

Giants 4, Rockies 3

Hunter Pence's sacrifice fly to center field scored pinch runner Orlando Calixte with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as San Francisco defeated Colorado.

Pence earlier had a two-run homer and Pablo Sandoval collected three hits for the Giants. Sam Dyson (3-2), the fourth San Francisco pitcher, got the win after pitching into and out of a ninth-inning jam.

Brewers 1, Pirates 0

Domingo Santana's solo home run held up as Milwaukee edged Pittsburgh.

Santana's homer, his 26th of the season, just cleared the short wall near the left field foul pole in the fourth inning. It traveled only 338 feet and was the only damage the Brewers could muster against Pirates starter Trevor Williams (6-9).

Indians 6, Angels 3

Austin Jackson had four hits, and Roberto Perez had two hits including a home run as Cleveland defeated Los Angeles for its 25th victory in its last 26 games.

The Indians' Mike Clevinger (11-5) gave up one run and three hits in six innings while Jay Bruce led a 14-hit attack by coming a home run short of hitting for the cycle. Cleveland leads Houston by 1 1/2 games for the best record in the AL.

Astros 3, White Sox 1

Jose Altuve matched his career high for home runs, and a four-man bullpen turned in an exceptional performance in Houston's victory over Chicago.

Altuve smacked an opposite-field homer off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (2-3) with one out in the fourth inning, pulling the Astros even at 1-1 with his 24th dinger.

Nationals 4, Braves 2

Ryan Zimmerman's three hits were the centerpiece of an 11-hit attack and supported seven strong innings from starter Max Scherzer as Washington beat Atlanta.

Zimmerman was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. The double was his 30th of the season, the sixth time he reached that milestone. He has driven in 101 runs, the third time he surpassed 100 and nine shy of his career best.

Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

Travis Wood gave up only a pair of A.J. Pollock solo homers over six innings and added a two-run, two-out single to lead San Diego past Arizona.

Wood (3-3) allowed three hits and two walks with three strikeouts his 10th start as a Padre. San Diego relievers Phil Maton, Buddy Baumann and Jose Torres each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the win.

Rangers 3, Mariners 1

Shin-Soo Choo broke open a tie game with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and Elvis Andrus added an RBI single as Texas defeated Seattle.

