HIGHLIGHTS Girona 1-2 Sevilla

Girona has not been able to overcome Sevilla in the twentieth day of Primera Divisió. A goal by Arnau Martínez gave Girona the lead, but Saúl and Lukebakio scored for the visitors at the break and ended up establishing the definitive 1-2. Míchel's men arrived to the appointment having achieved two consecutive victories and having made Montilivi a complicated stage for the rivals, but despite keeping the victory or the draw during the whole match on the scoreboard, a goal at the end of the game has decided the appointment for the Andalusians. Next week they will visit Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at 14h.

