High school volleyball: See bi-district playoff information for Fort Worth-area teams
The UIL high school volleyball bi-district round starts on Nov. 4 and continues through Nov. 5. See game locations and times for Fort Worth-area teams.
Class 6A D1
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Haslet Eaton, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Lake Ridge HS
Dallas Lake Highlands vs. South Grand Prairie, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Irving Nimitz HS
Keller vs. Mansfield Legacy, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Keller HS
Arlington Martin vs. Richardson, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, South Oak Cliff HS
Class 6A D2
Southlake Carroll vs. Fort Worth Boswell, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Boswell HS
Richardson Pearce vs. Arlington Lamar, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at Coppell HS
Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Weatherford, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at Byron Nelson HS
Arlington vs. Richardson Berkner, 5:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at South Oak Cliff HS
Class 5A D1
Aledo vs. Birdville, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at Wilkerson-Greines AC
Colleyville Heritage vs. Granbury, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 4, Arlington ISD Athletics Complex
FW Paschal vs. Burleson, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center
Burleson Centennial vs. FW Arlington Heights, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Centennial HS
Class 5A D2
Azle vs. Grapevine, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Keller Timber Creek HS
Argyle vs. Chisholm Trail, 6:30 Nov. 5 at Boyd HS
FW Trimble Tech vs. Mansfield Timberview, 7 p.m. Nov 4., Arlington Martin HS
Joshua vs. FW North Side, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, North Crowley HS
Class 4A D1
Decatur vs. FW Carter-Riverside, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Billingsley Field House
FW Eastern Hills vs. Springtown, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Billingsley Field House
North Dallas vs. Kennedale, 5:30 Nov. 5 at Sprague Fieldhouse
Class 4A D2
FW Eagle Mountain vs. FW Dunbar, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Castleberry HS
Benbrook vs. Krum, 7 p.m. Nov 4, Lake Worth HS
Lubbock-Cooper Liberty vs. Brock, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, ACU
FW YWLA vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Denton HS