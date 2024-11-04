Advertisement

High school volleyball: See bi-district playoff information for Fort Worth-area teams

charles baggarly
·2 min read
See first round playoff information for volleyball teams in the Fort Worth-area.

The UIL high school volleyball bi-district round starts on Nov. 4 and continues through Nov. 5. See game locations and times for Fort Worth-area teams.

Class 6A D1

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Haslet Eaton, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Lake Ridge HS

Dallas Lake Highlands vs. South Grand Prairie, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Irving Nimitz HS

Keller vs. Mansfield Legacy, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Keller HS

Arlington Martin vs. Richardson, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, South Oak Cliff HS

Class 6A D2

Southlake Carroll vs. Fort Worth Boswell, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Boswell HS

Richardson Pearce vs. Arlington Lamar, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at Coppell HS

Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Weatherford, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at Byron Nelson HS

Arlington vs. Richardson Berkner, 5:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at South Oak Cliff HS

Class 5A D1

Aledo vs. Birdville, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at Wilkerson-Greines AC

Colleyville Heritage vs. Granbury, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 4, Arlington ISD Athletics Complex

FW Paschal vs. Burleson, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center

Burleson Centennial vs. FW Arlington Heights, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Centennial HS

Class 5A D2

Azle vs. Grapevine, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Keller Timber Creek HS

Argyle vs. Chisholm Trail, 6:30 Nov. 5 at Boyd HS

FW Trimble Tech vs. Mansfield Timberview, 7 p.m. Nov 4., Arlington Martin HS

Joshua vs. FW North Side, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, North Crowley HS

Class 4A D1

Decatur vs. FW Carter-Riverside, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Billingsley Field House

FW Eastern Hills vs. Springtown, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Billingsley Field House

North Dallas vs. Kennedale, 5:30 Nov. 5 at Sprague Fieldhouse

Class 4A D2

FW Eagle Mountain vs. FW Dunbar, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Castleberry HS

Benbrook vs. Krum, 7 p.m. Nov 4, Lake Worth HS

Lubbock-Cooper Liberty vs. Brock, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, ACU

FW YWLA vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Denton HS