High school swim preview: The state title contenders, top athletes to watch this fall

A quick look at the state record book reveals the dominance of Treasure Valley teams at the state swim meet, and 2024 isn’t likely to be much different.

Nine-time defending boys team champion Boise returns a loaded roster, and the Bishop Kelly boys will go after their fifth title in the past six seasons.

The Timberline girls will be hungry for gold after losing the title last year because of a disqualification in relay competition.

We surveyed the area’s coaches for the top swimmers to watch this fall. These were the names that kept coming up.

TOP GIRLS SWIMMERS TO WATCH

Parker Bach, Boise

She enters her senior season looking for another return to the podium. Bach placed second in the 100-yard butterfly and added a third-place showing in the 50 freestyle at the 5A state meet last season. She also was part of the Brave’s third-place 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.

Katelyn Giffen, Bishop Kelly

The defending state champ in the 4A 100 backstroke will be a junior on the Knights’ loaded squad. She also added a runner-up finish in the 200 IM and swam on BK’s winning 400 freestyle relay and second-place 200 medley relay.

Julia Hill, Meridian

She attends Cole Valley Christian but swims as part of the Warriors’ squad. Hill was a runner-up in the 4A 200 freestyle last season and took third in the 500 freestyle.

Gabriela Midgett, Timberline

She already owns a state title as part of the Wolves’ 400 freestyle relay while contributing second-place showings in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.

Keegan Near, Rocky Mountain

The senior returns to defend her state championship in the 100 backstroke, and she’ll be a favorite in the 100 freestyle after taking second a year ago. Near also participated in the Grizzlies’ fourth-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Rocky Mountain’s Keegan Near competes in the 100-yard backstroke during the 5A state meet held at the West Family YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center last season.

Kathy Nie, Timberline

She begins her senior season eyeing back-to-back state championships in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. Nie will also compete in relays for the Wolves.

Timberline’s Kathy Nie competes in the 20-yard IM during the 5A state meet held at the West Family YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center last season.

Lucy Penna, Bishop Kelly

The senior team captain has an offer to compete at the next level, but hopes to add more state hardware before graduation. Penna is the reigning 4A champion in the 50 freestyle and a runner-up in the 500 freestyle. She also swam on the Knights’ winning 400 freestyle relay and second-place 200 medley relay.

Bishop Kelly’s Lucy Penna returns for her senior season looking to defend her state title in the 50 freestyle.

Sadie Schaffer, Skyview

Since 2022, Schaffer has taken home four first-place finishes at the 4A state meet, including winning the 200 IM and 100 freestyle last season. She won the 50 freestyle and was part of the Hawks’ winning 200 medley relay in 2022.

TOP BOYS SWIMMERS TO WATCH

Jaden Akpan, Mountain View

The junior took home gold in the 5A 500 freestyle in 2023 and added a fifth-place showing in the 100 breaststroke. Akpan will also compete in relays for the Mavericks.

Mountain View’s Jaden Akpan competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the 5A state meet held at the West Family YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center last season.

Henry Bokma, Eagle

He’ll be among the favorites in the 50 freestyle after finishing as the state runner-up last season. Bokma also took fifth in the 100 freestyle and will compete on several relays for the Mustangs again in 2024.

Braydon Fong, Owyhee

He qualified for state in four events last season, highlighted by a third-place showing in the 200 freestyle. He was seventh in the 50 freestyle and swam the first leg of the Storm’s 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.

Vaughn Geffros, Timberline

He attends Riverstone International but will compete for the Wolves this fall. At the 4A state meet last season, Geffros placed third in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 IM.

Josh Hart, Meridian

The state record-holder in the 100 breaststroke will attempt to defend his title and improve in the 200 IM, which he took second in a year ago. He’ll also compete in relays for the Warriors.

Meridian’s Josh Hart is the reigning state champ in the 100 breaststroke.

Cameron Schauer, Bishop Kelly

As a senior and multi-event state qualifier, he’ll help lead the Knights’ transition to the state’s largest classification. Schauer won the 100 butterfly last season, took second in the 500 freestyle and was part of the Knights’ winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays.

Jasper Shue, Boise

He took second in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle to a senior last season while swimming on the Brave’s championship 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.

Boise’s Jasper Shue competes in the 200-yard freestyle at the 5A state meet held at the West Family YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center last season.

Tyler Young, Boise

The reigning state champion in the 100 backstroke returns for his junior season. Young was also part of the Brave’s winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays while placing fourth in the 200 IM.

Boise’s Tyler Young competes in the 100-yard backstroke at the 5A state meet held at the West Family YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center last season.

TEAM PREVIEWS

The top swimmers to watch from each team in the Treasure Valley. Teams not listed did not participate in the Idaho Statesman’s preseason survey.

Bishop Kelly: Lucy Penna, sr.; Brayleigh Hoisington, fr.; Sedona Stratton, fr.; Cameron Schauer, sr.

Boise: Jasper Shue, sr.; Reese Quarterman, so.; Parker Bach, sr.; Tyler Young, jr.

Canyon County United (Middleton, Vallivue, Ridgevue, Parma, Vision Charter, Homedale): Rylan Holcomb, so.

Capital: Laura Inwards, sr.; Judah Rowell, sr.; Bo Bishop, sr.

Centennial: Liam Rieth, jr.; Reese Kerr-Tayrien, sr.

Eagle: Henry Bokma, sr.; Kael Bokma, so.; Maddy Kelly, jr.

Meridian: Josh Hart, sr.; Julia Hill, sr.

Mountain View: Jaden Akpan, jr.

Nampa unified (Nampa, Columbia, Skyview, Nampa Christian): Sadie Schaffer, sr.

Owyhee: Braydon Fong, so.; Tobi Davis, jr.; Lari Zhang, sr.; Clark Marshall, sr.

Rocky Mountain: Keegan Near, sr.; John Ipe, sr.; Kai Furniss, sr.