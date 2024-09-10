High school football schedule changing because of wet weather forecast in Midlands
With inclement weather in the forecast for Friday night, some Midlands high school football games are moving up a day earlier.
The National Weather Service predicts a 60% chance of rain Friday and Friday night in the Columbia area, with the forecast on weather.com calling for an 86% chance of rain.
Here is the updated Midlands schedule for this week. This will be updated as more changes are confirmed.
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday
American Leadership at Ridge Spring Monetta, 7:30 p.m.
Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Lugoff-Elgin at Aiken, 7 p.m.
Mid-Carolina at North Central, 7 p.m.
Swansea at Pelion, 7 p.m.
Friday
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy at Northside Christian
Blythewood at Keenan
Brookland-Cayce at May River
Chester at Saluda
Chesterfield at CA Johnson
Columbia at Great Falls
Fairfield Central at Lewisville
Gray Collegiate at Dutch Fork
Greenwood at Lexington
Hammond at Heathwood Hall
Irmo at Carolina Forest
Laurens at AC Flora
Laurens Academy at Richard Winn
Lower Richland at Batesburg-Leesville
Newberry at Chapin
Newberry Academy at WW King
Providence Athletic Club at Carolina Wildcats
Richland Northeast at Nation Ford
Ridge View at Camden
River Bluff at Gilbert
Spring Valley at Catawba Ridge
Westwood at Airport
Williston-Elko at Eau Claire