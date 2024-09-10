High school football schedule changing because of wet weather forecast in Midlands

With inclement weather in the forecast for Friday night, some Midlands high school football games are moving up a day earlier.

The National Weather Service predicts a 60% chance of rain Friday and Friday night in the Columbia area, with the forecast on weather.com calling for an 86% chance of rain.

Here is the updated Midlands schedule for this week. This will be updated as more changes are confirmed.

This Week’s Schedule

Thursday

American Leadership at Ridge Spring Monetta, 7:30 p.m.

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.

Lugoff-Elgin at Aiken, 7 p.m.

Mid-Carolina at North Central, 7 p.m.

Swansea at Pelion, 7 p.m.

Friday

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Jackson Academy at Northside Christian

Blythewood at Keenan

Brookland-Cayce at May River

Chester at Saluda

Chesterfield at CA Johnson

Columbia at Great Falls

Fairfield Central at Lewisville

Gray Collegiate at Dutch Fork

Greenwood at Lexington

Hammond at Heathwood Hall

Irmo at Carolina Forest

Laurens at AC Flora

Laurens Academy at Richard Winn

Lower Richland at Batesburg-Leesville

Newberry at Chapin

Newberry Academy at WW King

Providence Athletic Club at Carolina Wildcats

Richland Northeast at Nation Ford

Ridge View at Camden

River Bluff at Gilbert

Spring Valley at Catawba Ridge

Westwood at Airport

Williston-Elko at Eau Claire