Hield scores 19, helps Warriors bounce back from lopsided losses with 107-104 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 19 points, helping the Golden State Warriors hold on for a 107-104 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Golden State earned a much-needed victory after dropping two straight games at home, losing by 16 points to Miami and getting routed by 30 points against Sacramento.

It wasn't easy.

The Warriors led by 18, but Malik Beasley missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that could have sent the game to overtime.

Detroit's Cade Cunningham had 32 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Beasley scored 21 points, missing 10 of his 14 3-pointers.

The Pistons fell to .500 after winning five straight and eight of their previous nine games.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose 90-year-old mother lost her home in the California wildfires, said his team lacked “a competitive spirit” earlier this week and was certainly happy with the response in Detroit.

Golden State led after each quarter and made enough plays on both ends of the court to win. After a 12-3 start, the Warriors had lost 15 of their previous 21 games.

Takeaways

Warriors: On a night Steph Curry missed most of his shots and had 17 points, some teammates stepped up with Andrew Wiggins not with the team for personal reasons. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Dennis Schroder and Gui Santos each had 13 points and Lindy Waters added 11.

Pistons: Tobias Harris had 13 points and Ron Holland scored 11, trying to make up for the scoring punch lost with Jaden Ivey out of the lineup with a broken leg.

Key moment

Draymond Green had words with Holland, dunked, drew a charge against the rookie and set up Hield for a 3-pointer to put the Warriors ahead 92-78 midway through the fourth quarter.

Key stat

Curry was 5 of 21 overall and missed 12 of 14 3-pointers.

Up next

Golden State plays at Indiana on Friday night and Detroit hosts Toronto on Saturday.

