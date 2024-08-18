Hideki Matsuyama recovers from blowing big lead, hangs on to win FedEx St. Jude Championship

Hideki Matsuyama tees off on the second hole during the final round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal)

Hideki Matsuyama blew a big lead but he recovered to birdie the final two holes and edge Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele by two strokes and win the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The Japanese star had his wallet stolen earlier in the week and didn’t have his coach or caddie, who had their passports lifted, at his disposal but it didn’t bother his game. He changed putters and had his best putting week of the season, closing in even-par 70 at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Sunday.

Matsuyama built a five-stroke lead, the largest 54-hole lead on the Tour this season, and opened with seven straight pars before he buried a 39-foot birdie putt at No. 8. He played his first 65 holes in 19 under and then the next five in 4 over, including a double bogey at 15th that cost him the lead to Hovland. Matsuyama sink a 26-foot birdie putt at 17 to regain the lead and hit a beauty at 18 to 6 feet to seal his 10th career PGA Tour title.

Schauffele trailed Matsuyama by nine strokes to start the day but birdied four of the first six holes and shot a bogey-free 7-under 63.

It’s been a disappointing year for Hovland, who had recorded just one top-10 finish this season. He needed to jump into the top 50 this week to advance to the BMW Championship otherwise he would’ve been the first player not to defend his title at the BMW Championship

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who will remain in the lead in the FedEx Cup, drained a 41-foot birdie putt at 18 to shoot 66 and finish fourth.

The top 50 finishers in the FedEx Cup advance to the BMW Championship next week.

