Hidalgo holds Spanish Open lead with record-chasing Rahm 2 shots back

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo held his Spanish Open lead with three-time champion Jon Rahm just two shots behind after round three on Saturday.

Hidalgo carded 3-under 68 after five birdies to go with a pair of bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard for a third straight day at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The Spaniard has never finished in the top three in 79 previous European tour events.

Rahm trailed by five shots heading into Saturday but pulled closer after a flawless round that included six birdies.

The two-time major winner is trying to become the first four-time winner in the 52-year history of the Spanish Open. He won in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Rahm was not hampered by a damaged driver that he used for most of the round.

“Hopefully I can end up with the win,” Rahm said, “but it’s definitely going to be a Sunday atmosphere-wise that they haven’t experienced yet. There’s going to be a lot of people watching, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The home favorite won the LIV individual title and was back in Europe to try to reach the minimum of four European tour starts required to be considered for the Ryder Cup next year. He is being allowed to play after appealing the European tour sanctions against him for playing the LIV circuit.

David Puig, also a LIV player, is also in striking distance at three shots back. Another LIV golfer, Patrick Reed, is tied for fourth with Joe Dean at five strokes behind.

About being one of three Spaniards in the top spots, Hidalgo said: “I know David really well, I played with him when I was young. Jon, what can I say? He’s the G.O.A.T. in this tournament.”

