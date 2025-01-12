'He's a bad dude – in a good way': Terry McLaurin is at center of Commanders' revival

ASHBURN, Va. — This time last year, Terry McLaurin was already on his first vacation of the offseason.

A lot has changed for the Washington Commanders and their star wide receiver, who was voted to his second Pro Bowl, ahead of their wild-card playoff game Sunday as the NFC’s No. 6 seed against the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One carry-over has been the production from McLaurin himself.

“I really don’t want to take this for granted, because it’s not as easy as it’s perceived to be, to make it to the playoffs,” McLaurin said Thursday, “especially when you’re doing it the right way with a great group of guys. You don’t want the streak to end, you don’t want the ride to end, so it’s on us to go out there to win.”

McLaurin surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the fifth consecutive season; the only time he hasn’t reached the benchmark was 2019, his rookie season after the Commanders drafted him in the third round (76th overall) out of Ohio State, when he finished the year with 919 yards in 14 games.

Last Sunday, he set a new franchise record for most touchdown catches in a single season by hauling in his 13th with two seconds left against the Dallas Cowboys. The game-winning score secured the sixth seed for the Commanders in the playoffs. He finished the season with 82 catches – the second most of his career – on 117 targets – the second-lowest total of his career – and 1,096 receiving yards.

“One, he’s just always been one of the best teammates I’ve ever had, always been one of our best players,” punter Tress Way, the longest-tenured Commanders player who experienced more than a few down years until Dan Quinn was hired as head coach this past offseason, told USA TODAY Sports. “And I think it’s just been probably more special for him, in such an exciting year, for him to also personally have a great year, and now we still got some ball to play.

“He’s just the definition of a reliable guy on (and) off the field. He is fun to watch, dude. He’s a bad dude – in a good way.”

McLaurin’s fit into offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme has been obviously successful but not always seamless. In the season opener, also against Tampa Bay, he had two catches for 17 yards. The next week against the New York Giants, he increased his receptions to six but managed just 22 yards. He logged five 100-yard efforts throughout the season and had two-touchdown games in four contests.

Kingsbury was a fan of McLaurin’s from afar and appreciated the way he attacked the ball in the air. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach had heard positive reviews about the receiver's work ethic and personality. The intensity he brings every day, Kingsbury said, stood out immediately. Whether it’s a drill or game, he runs full-speed routes.

“There's a level of focus there that is rare for anybody in the NFL,” Kingsbury said. “And day in, day out he brings it, and then it's been showing up on game day, especially a guy that we don't target a ton. ... (H)e doesn't have as many targets (as) some of the premier guys and still has incredible production.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles recognizes that McLaurin is one of the game’s best receivers and will have a plan for him, Kingsbury said. But the Commanders are a different offense four months later, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels “has evolved to a point now where, when we have an opportunity to get Terry the ball, he's going to take advantage of it.”

Daniels knows that at some point, McLaurin will have a one-on-one matchup.

“So, we still gotta be able to capitalize on those opportunities and be able to give him the ball,” Daniels said.

Daniels’ ability to throw an accurate deep ball has helped unleash McLaurin, who has a natural ability to track it, Quinn said.

“He's a hell of a competitor, man,” Quinn said after the Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33 on Dec. 22, “and so he has that going for him, but his ability to track the deep ball and the connection already with Jayden has been a big one.”

During organized team activities and training camp, Daniels said, the two connected on a couple of those big plays while the connection was in its infancy. Throughout the week of preparation before games, they’ll talk about different defensive looks and how they each view coverages.

“Come game day, you don't really think about it, you just put the ball in the vicinity for Terry, ‘Go make a play,’” Daniels said, “and nine times out of 10, he makes them.”

McLaurin has been waiting his entire career for a quarterback like Daniels, the presumptive NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. But he still practiced patience despite having the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner throwing to him.

“This is a work in progress,” McLaurin said. “It’s not gonna be built overnight. I’ve definitely seen the development of my role in this offense. I’ve improved over the season with just what Kliff is trying to run, me and Jayden being on the same page.”

For all of the losing McLaurin experienced over his first five years – the Commanders were 29-53-1 with one playoff appearance from 2019-23 – he wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“I'm thankful to God for me to be able to be in this position, to experience the first part of my career,” McLaurin said after the win over the Eagles. “The ups and the downs, they built me individually to make me a better player, to make me a better leader, to make me a better person, to make me a better man of God. And I just try to keep my faith high and continue to be a good person on and off the field, be a great leader as best that I can, and set a standard every single day that I'm coming in to work.”

Faith is one way Daniels and McLaurin have bonded off the field.

“He's a God-fearing man, he talks about that. We have conversations about that,” said Daniels. “So, it's awesome just to see that we have something to bond over outside of football too.”

A smile creased McLaurin’s face Thursday when told that defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was telling a group of rookies in one of the team’s recovery rooms that they didn’t know how good they had it in 2024, between the culture and the winning.

“It’s great to be in an environment where everybody feels the same. It’s not just lip service,” McLaurin said. “We do what it takes to make sure that we put ourselves in that situation to win. I think that everybody feels that sentiment.”

Records, in addition to winning and making the playoffs, are recognition for the work put in when no one else is watching.

“Man, it’s amazing, just for somebody to get their flowers in due time,” wide receiver Dyami Brown told USA TODAY Sports. “A lot of people don’t get that. Just him coming to work every day and being the guy that he is, being the professional (that he is), going out there and handling his business every single time, it’s big to show that consistency that he has. That’s real big for Terry, and I’m proud of him for it.”

Brown, who’s been with the Commanders for four seasons, has learned how to enjoy the game of football and have fun while remaining focused on the task at hand: winning.

“Football is a game that’s almost considered like your job. So, just being professional. Take care of yourself. Understand that you have to study and put the time in and things will work out the way you need to,” Brown said.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota lauded McLaurin as “a pro’s pro.” Watching McLaurin in his other stops around the league, Mariota always noticed how good he was.

“But to see the work ethic and the preparation, it shows up. It’s pretty cool," Mariota said.

“His approach to his craft, he’s always working, finding ways to get better. He’s always prepared. Making sure that he’s doing the little stuff. It’s been very, very impressive.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Terry McLaurin, Commanders' star WR, set tone for playoff return